How To Care For An Anthurium Clarinervium, Which Is A Showstopper For Its Heart-Shaped Leaves

With its thick, heart-shaped leaves and veined patterns, it’s no wonder why anthurium clarinervium is a showstopper in the houseplant world.

This tropical beauty, which hails from Mexico, is an epiphyte, meaning it thrives in its natural habitat by growing on trees or other plants.

Commonly known as the “velvet cardboard anthurium,” this plant’s distinctive appearance comes from its prominent ivory or light green veins, which resemble the texture of corrugated cardboard.

So, while its flowers are modest and often go unnoticed, houseplant enthusiasts love growing anthurium clarinervium for its foliage.

It has a moderate growth rate, requiring several years to reach its mature size. Nonetheless, anthurium clarinervium can become a great long-term addition to your indoor plant collection. Here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For Anthurium Clarinervium

Given this plant’s tropical background, it’s important to keep it in proper temperatures and humidity levels.

Anthurium clarinervium thrives in warm climates, ranging from 70°F to 90°F in the spring and summer. Then, it prefers temperatures that are a bit cooler during the winter, but conditions should never drop below 60°F, and anything below 40°F will be fatal to your plant.

High humidity is just as critical, and levels between 50% and 60% are ideal. Those who live in drier regions may need to use a humidifier during the winter months.

Otherwise, putting your plant in naturally humid areas of your home, like a well-lit bathroom or kitchen, can help provide the moisture it needs.

Next, anthurium clarinervium requires light and coarse soil with good drainage. Orchid potting mix works well, or you can even create your own blend by combining equal parts of orchid mix and standard houseplant potting soil.

This plant has minimal fertilizer needs, too. Simply feed it with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer every two months during the spring and summer.

When it comes to picking the perfect spot for your anthurium clarinervium, keep in mind that this variety does best when receiving bright, indirect light.

You can put it close to a window that faces east or in a room with a south or west-facing window, ensuring it’s shielded from direct sunlight.

Finally, anthurium clarinervium prefers soil that is consistently moist. You should water thoroughly and deeply and let excess water drain out. Then, wait until the top inch of soil feels dry to water again.

You won’t have to prune this plant much, aside from removing any brown or old leaves from its base using sharp pruners. Still, there are some common pests to keep an eye out for.

Like many other houseplants, anthurium clarinervium can attract spider mites, mealybugs, aphids, whiteflies, and scale.

A strong spray of water in the sink or bathtub can often remove these pests effectively. However, if you’re dealing with a stubborn infestation, insecticidal soap should do the trick.