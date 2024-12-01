She Strangely Went Missing After Her Daughter Was Told She Had A Stroke In A Psychiatric Hospital, But There Are No Records Pointing To This

Facebook - pictured above is Angela

Angela Green, a 51-year-old wife and mother from Kansas, vanished without a trace in 2019, and conflicting tales from her husband, Geoff, have made the investigation into her disappearance and possible death all the more puzzling.

Originally born in China, Angela was first in a long-distance relationship with Geoff before she moved to the United States during the late 1990s on a Fiancé Visa.

At the time, she stayed with her older sister’s family prior to tying the knot and became particularly close with her niece, Michelle Guo.

Angela was known as a quieter woman who kept to herself, yet she and Michele formed an undeniable bond.

“The first couple of months when she was living with my family, we were so close, and everything just seemed so great and happy,” Michelle recalled.

Angela and Geoff went on to have one child together, their daughter Ellie Green, and following Ellie’s birth, Angela isolated herself significantly.

She would garden and drive her daughter to and from school. Outside of these tasks, she would barely leave her home.

“She was never employed. She had never had a credit card. She had only been to the dentist twice, to the doctor once, when Ellie was born,” detailed Captain Adam Taylor.

According to Ellie, Angela was an extremely protective mother, too. After Ellie turned 19 and decided to go to the University of Kansas, Angela wasn’t thrilled.

Facebook – pictured above is Angela

Then, tensions only grew when Ellie secretly went on a study abroad trip to Italy during the spring of 2019. She kept her travels hidden from Angela since she knew her mother wouldn’t be happy.

So, once Ellie eventually arrived back home, the pair had a fight on June 20, 2019, and Angela kicked Ellie out. That marked the last time Angela ever spoke to her mother.

Ellie began staying with her boyfriend and his family, and just three days later, she learned shocking news from her father, Geoff. He reportedly claimed to have tricked Angela and gotten her committed to a mental health facility.

According to Ellie, Geoff brought Angela to the parking lot of a grocery store, and “mental health people” ultimately took her away.

She asked if she could visit her mom, too, but Geoff wouldn’t let her or tell her the name of the facility Angela was brought to.

Geoff also asked Ellie to keep her mother’s whereabouts a secret from the rest of their family. For weeks, she did. It wasn’t until July 16, 2019, that Geoff met up with Ellie and said that Angela had died.

“He just told Ellie that her mom had died of a stroke in the facility and that the staff there found her dead that morning. And just like he had told Ellie before, he said that she had to keep this secret from family,” Captain Taylor explained.

Geoff stated that he’d tell their family about Angela’s death when he was ready after he had some time to “process things.” So, seven months passed by, and Ellie kept her mother’s passing to herself.

Eventually, though, she couldn’t take it anymore and called Michelle’s mother, her aunt, in February 2020. Michelle’s aunt was both taken aback and suspicious, ultimately getting Michelle involved.

Michelle was told to speak with Ellie, and upon hearing Ellie’s timeline of events, she contacted the Prairie Village Police Department.

Yet, when Geoff was confronted by the police at his home, located in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, he claimed to have no idea where Angela was or how to get in touch with her.

Plus, when asked why his family said that Angela was dead, Geoff reportedly responded, “I don’t know. That’s weird.”

The following day, authorities went back to his home, and Geoff stuck to the story that he didn’t know where his wife was. According to him, Angela would sometimes leave and not return for several days.

After investigators kept showing up, Geoff quit talking to them, too. Rather, he gave them a business card and instructed them to contact his attorney.

Captain Taylor continued the investigation, meeting Ellie for the first time and interviewing various family members. Instead of the case coming together, the details of Angela’s disappearance became foggier.

“Throughout other interviews from different people, we’re getting different versions of what they are being told as well because we’ve reached out and interviewed a lot of family members,” Captain Taylor noted.

Additionally, authorities have no other evidence markers to rely on. Angela had left her phone, ID, and keys at home, and no record of her being committed to a mental health facility was ever found. There’s no death certificate for Angela, either.

Moreover, despite over 125 police officers and cadaver dogs searching Angela’s home and a 35-acre lot where Geoff stored collectible cars and parts, those efforts turned up no evidence. Captain Taylor admitted there are no clues to suggest Angela is dead or alive.

The investigation into her disappearance is still active, and her family refuses to give up until they find out what happened.

They created a Facebook group entitled “Missing: Angela Green” and a Change.org petition to “raise awareness about her case and demand justice.”

As for Captain Taylor, he believes someone in Angela’s family holds information that they’re not sharing.

“I think someone in the family knows something, and for some reason, they’re scared to share it. As these years pass and nothing’s happening, that has to be eating somebody else up as well,” he stated.

“Our ultimate goal is to find Angela and to either get her home safely or to have closure for Ellie and the rest of the family.”

Angela Green is five foot nine, weighs 116 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Prairie Village Police Department.