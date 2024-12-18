She Was A Fearsome Pirate Queen Who Ruled The South China Sea, Commanding Around 80,000 Pirates

Aleh Varanishcha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

During China’s Qing Dynasty, a fearsome female pirate queen named Ching Shih ruled the South China Sea. She led the Red Flag Fleet, commanding over 1,800 pirate ships and around 80,000 pirates.

She was also the inspiration behind the character Mistress Ching, one of the nine pirate lords in The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Ching Shih was born into poverty in 1775 in Canton, now known as Guangdong. When she came of age, she worked as a woman of the street to earn money to help support her family.

Her beauty and intelligence attracted multiple high-profile customers, such as military commanders and royal figures.

In 1801, a famous pirate leader named Zheng Yi encountered 26-year-old Ching Shih in Guangdong. He was captivated by her beauty and her wit.

She agreed to marry him, but only if he gave her partial control of his fleet and half of his earnings. Zheng Yi consented to the deal, and they went on to get married and have two sons.

For the next six years, they built up the Red Flag Fleet. It grew from 200 to 1,800 ships, establishing itself as the largest fleet in the world. Ching Shih also implemented some harsh rules that contributed to the growth of their fleet.

Those who refused to follow orders, forced themselves on any female captives, had intercourse outside of marriage, or were guilty of infidelity would be immediately executed.

The weak, pregnant, or unattractive female captives were freed as soon as possible. The attractive ones were sold or married off to a pirate if it was consensual on both sides.

In 1804, they blocked the port of Macau and defeated the Portuguese squadron. Three years later, in 1807, Zheng Yi died at the age of 42 because of a tsunami.

Ching Shih was at risk of losing her power, so she cemented her position by installing her adopted son, Cheung Po, as the leader of the fleet.

Then, less than two weeks after her husband’s death, Ching Shih announced that she was marrying Cheung Po. Under her leadership, the Red Flag Fleet controlled the entirety of the South China Sea. Several coastal villages worked for the fleet, providing them with food and other supplies.

Any ship that wanted to cross the sea was taxed. They also plundered many French and British ships. In 1809, the emperor of the Qing Dynasty wished to eliminate the Red Flag Fleet, so he sent an army to attack them.

Within just a few hours, Ching Shih managed to capture 63 ships and forced most of the crew to join her. When the emperor’s attack failed, he tried to negotiate a peace treaty with Ching Shih. At the same time, the Red Flag Fleet came under attack by the Portuguese navy.

They defeated Ching Shih, and she retired from piracy in 1810 by accepting an offer of amnesty from the Chinese government.

Amnesty was offered to all the pirates of the Red Flag Fleet. They were also allowed to keep all their loot. Many pirates even joined the military and obtained government positions.

Ching Shih opened a gambling house, which she managed until her death in 1844 at the age of 69. It is said that her descendants run similar businesses today.

She left a lasting legacy behind and will forever be remembered as one of history’s most successful pirates.