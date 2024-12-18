Her Brother’s Girlfriend Tried To Shame Her For Not Being A Homeowner, So She Made Her Find Somewhere Else To Sleep

littleny - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

I was literally just talking to one of my friends this morning about all the valid reasons there are for not wanting to be a homeowner.

This 30-year-old woman doesn’t own a home, and she has no interest in purchasing one anytime soon. She currently rents a lovely two-bedroom apartment located in a city.

One bedroom is hers, and the second is set up for visitors. Her family comes to see her frequently, and they stay in her guest room when they do.

She’s extremely close to her little brother Alex, who is 27, and he just began dating a 26-year-old girl named Jenna.

Over the weekend, Alex wanted to know if it would be alright for him and Jenna to sleep over with her and see the city.

She instantly agreed to host Alex and Jenna, as she was looking forward to finally meeting this girl. Also, Alex is a wonderful house guest.

Jenna seemed nice enough, but then they all went out for dinner together at a restaurant, where Jenna quickly killed the whole mood.

“We were eating at a nice Italian restaurant, and while we were waiting for our food, Jenna started talking about how people who rent instead of owning homes are “financially irresponsible,” she explained.

“I laughed it off at first, thinking it was a joke, but she doubled down, saying it was “basically throwing money away every month.”

littleny – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I calmly told her that I rent because I value the flexibility it gives me, especially since my job might require me to relocate in the next few years. She then said, “Well, maybe if you stopped spending so much money on eating out, you’d be able to afford a down payment.”

Alex was appalled and tried to get Jenna to change the topic, but that just made Jenna take things even further. Jenna mentioned that she’s actually to blame for our economy being trash since she doesn’t believe buying a home is a priority.

She snarled at Jenna that she was being patronizing and impolite, adding that it really wasn’t any of her concern how she chooses to spend her money.

Dinner was awkward after that conversation. When she, Alex, and Jenna returned to her place, she pulled Alex aside and pointed out that she didn’t want Jenna in her apartment.

Alex offered up an apology, though she did not budge. She reminded Alex that he could sleep over, but Jenna still had to go sleep somewhere else.

“Jenna overheard and got upset, accusing me of being overly sensitive and dramatic. She said she didn’t mean anything by her comments and that I was taking things too personally,” she continued.

“Alex ended up leaving with her, and now he’s upset with me, saying I overreacted and put him in an awkward position.”

“I feel bad for making Alex choose, but at the same time, I feel like Jenna disrespected me in my own home and doubled down when called out.”

Do you think she was wrong for kicking Jenna out after how she spoke to her at dinner?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read