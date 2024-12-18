She Found A Tracking Device In The Overalls She Bought From A Popular Retail Company

GrafKoks - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A couple of months ago, TikToker Riya (@bandanabixch14) purchased some items from a popular clothing retail company that has been notorious for including unwanted items with its packages, such as live scorpions, vials of blood, and threatening notes. She found something in her order that was just as scary as these objects.

In a video with 14.4 million views, Riya showed off a pair of overalls that she had bought from the fast fashion retailer. When she squeezed the back of the garment, a beeping noise could be heard.

So, she grabbed a knife and proceeded to cut open the denim to find the source of the sound. Then, she pulled out a white circular tab imprinted with the word “Chipolo.” After looking up the word online, she figured out that it was a tracking device.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “What y’all missed was the panic attack and the police report, but I’ve had these for a ‘lil while now, and I had no idea, bro. I feel so violated.”

Chipolo is similar to the Apple AirTag. The chip can be attached to a person’s belongings, and their location can be tracked for up to 200 feet on an app.

Two days after discovering the tracking device in her overalls, Riya posted a follow-up video to address the people accusing her of lying.

She also showed that she had filed a police report, but the police had given the tracker back to her instead of keeping it as evidence.

In the comments section, many TikTok users came up with their own theories as to how the tracker ended up in Riya’s overalls.

Some shared eerily similar stories of their online purchases, highlighting how often such situations occur. It makes you think twice about where you shop.

“Maybe somebody bought it. Put the tracker in it. Then returned it. Because this is WILD!!” exclaimed one user.

“The other day I saw a documentary where they bought clothes, sewed a GPS inside them, and returned them to see if the clothes get recycled or not,” commented another.

“I bought a duffle bag from Amazon, and it had an Apple AirTag in it,” stated a third.

@bandanabixch14 What yall missed was the panic attack and the police report but ive had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro?i feel so violated #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #shein ? original sound – riya