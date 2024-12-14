She Was The First Recorded Empress In Japan, And She Ruled For 35 Years

tawatchai1990 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Do you know anything about Empress Suiko, the first recorded empress in Japan? If not, now’s your chance to learn about her interesting ascendence to the throne and her impact on the country.

Empress Suiko was born under the name Mikekashiya-hime-no-mikoto around 554. She was the daughter of Emperor Kimmei.

When she was a teenager, she married her half-brother, Emperor Bidatsu, and became his consort after his first wife died.

Together, they had eight children. This wasn’t uncommon during those days, as marriage between blood relatives often happened with people in upper-classes.

After the death of Emporer Bidatsu, Suiko’s brother, Emperor Yōmei, rose to power. However, it was a short-lived rule, as he died only two years later.

After his death, war broke out between different clans fighting for different people to ascend to the throne. However, another one of Suiko’s brothers, Emperor Sujun, eventually ascended to the throne.

Suiko’s life changed when Emperor Sujun was suddenly murdered, and her uncle persuaded her to take the throne as empress in 593 to avoid any more tensions over who would rule next.

Her nephew, Prince Shōtoku, became her consort throughout her time as empress and greatly influenced her accomplishments.

During her time as empress, one of the most influential things Suiko did was recognize Buddhism as an official religion in Japan.

tawatchai1990 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

She came from a long line of Buddhists and was one the first Buddhist monarchs in the country, and she sponsored the building of multiple Buddhist temples and monasteries.

Suiko also formed diplomatic relationships with China and Korea. While she was on the throne, Chinese monks, artists, scholars, etc., were invited to Japan.

She also began using the Chinese calendar and system of government bureaucracy. In doing all of this, she strengthened her role as empress.

Empress Suiko ruled for 35 years before she fell ill in the spring of 628 and passed away at the age of 74.

There is a memorial Shinto shrine and mausoleum honoring her located in Osaka, Japan.



Empress Suiko was a leader who broke tradition and made some pretty fascinating changes during her time in charge, making her a notable woman in history.