Her Best Friend Was On Her Way To A Date When The Guy Changed The Location, Got Kicked Out, And Then Blocked Her

Victoria Emerson, who goes by @vic_emerson on TikTok, is sharing her best friend’s absolutely unhinged first date story, and it’s ugly.

A week ago, Victoria’s bestie met a guy while at a bar, and they had an excellent conversation that evening. The chemistry was off the charts, and he asked for her best friend’s phone number, which she provided.

This guy then texted Victoria’s best friend, asking her out on a date, and he sent her a location and a time. The evening before the date, this guy reached out to Victoria’s best friend to confirm that they were still good to go.

He also texted her hours before their date to confirm once more, and Victoria’s best friend enthusiastically said yes for a second time that she would be there.

Barely 15 minutes after Victoria’s best friend hopped in an Uber to head over to her date, she texted Victoria a screenshot of her latest messages with the guy she was on her way to meet.

This guy texted Victoria’s best friend, saying he was at a steakhouse, which was not where Victoria’s best friend was supposed to have met up with him.

Victoria’s best friend responded by asking this guy if he was not planning on telling her about the change in location before adding that she was en route to their agreed-upon place.

The guy texted back that he got kicked out of the steakhouse, was drunk, and was on his way back home. Victoria’s best friend was shocked and wanted to know if this guy was joking, so he blocked her!

“This is a guy she met in person, this isn’t like a Hinge date that’s ghosting her or stood her up,” Victoria clarified in her video.

“This is someone she actually already met in person…So yeah, if you ever wondered if dating really is that bad for women, yeah. It really is that bad.”

“There was a guy at my law firm like that. Finally got engaged and then didn’t show up for his own wedding. Panicky lawyer too. Fired after 2 yrs.,” one person commented.

“How embarrassing for him,” another person remarked.

“He probably has a girlfriend already,” a third chimed in.