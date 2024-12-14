A Guy Pulled Her Chair Out From Underneath Her On A Date And Made Her Fall Down In Public

Michelle, who goes by @shellbirk on TikTok, is sharing a story from her dating life that will leave you wondering why some guys act so cruel and expect you to be down with their bad behavior.

Michelle matched with a guy through a dating app, and they quickly switched to texting. Thirty seconds after Michelle sent this guy a text, he called her up and asked her to come out to meet him at a sports bar.

Just having come home from the gym, Michelle wasn’t that interested in heading to the bar, especially since she wasn’t exactly ready to go out, but this guy stated she didn’t need to get dressed up or anything like that.

“If he doesn’t like me how I am, whatever,” Michelle said, so she headed over to the bar he was at. They had drinks and dinner together, and they had an easy time making conversation, so the mood was nice.

She actually was having a wonderful time, and then he asked if they could head to a new location – a local casino.

Michelle said yes, so after they were there and seated, Michelle had to get up and use the bathroom. When she returned to their table, this guy stood up to pull her chair out for her, which seemed like such a gentlemanly thing for him to do.

“As I’m mid-way sitting down, he kicks my chair across the room,” Michelle explained. “I fall because I couldn’t catch myself in time…I didn’t even know what was going on.”

Michelle landed on the floor on her backside, and her purse flew in the air, dumping all of the contents out. Everyone in the place was staring at her as she sat there, humiliated.

Her date burst into laughter and watched her pick up all of her things. She called him a loser, composed herself, and walked right out of there.

He then texted her and claimed to have been joking with her, but that’s not funny at all to pull someone’s chair out from underneath them like that.

Michelle’s lucky she didn’t get hurt falling down. She quickly blocked this guy, and then he started sending her messages from different phone numbers, clearly not taking the hint.

Michelle has not bothered replying to his messages, and although this date happened some time ago, this guy hasn’t given up. He’s still texting Michelle.

“Sorry he was that mean to you; that was wrong,” one person commented.

“You literally could have had a bad accident. Date good or bad, nobody deserves that,” someone else said.

“This is why I no longer give out my number. Some guys get upset that you turn them down, and then they start harassing you. I just give Google voice numbers, which I can later delete,” a third person weighed in.