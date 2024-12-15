This Tibetan Medicinal Herb Could Help Treat Mild Cognitive Impairment

A Tibetan medicinal herb has been identified as a potential treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The herb is called Terminalia chebula, and it is well-known for its therapeutic properties.

Both historical texts and modern research have described how it helps protect against bacteria, viruses, inflammation, oxidation, glycemia, and tumors.

Now, a research team has been studying the effects of T. chebula on mild cognitive impairment. They conducted a comprehensive review of literature from 1990 to 2024 to determine how much potential the herb has for use in treatment.

Mild cognitive impairment is a sign of normal aging, but it can also point to the onset of dementia. If it’s left untreated, it could progress to Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-most common cause of death of people in the United States aged 65 or above as of 2021.

Currently, about seven million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, the number is estimated to rise to almost 13 million. It’s not just people in the U.S. who are at risk, either.

“Moreover, residing in high-altitude, low-oxygen environments, such as Tibet, can induce cognitive dysfunction and structural brain changes, especially above 4,000 meters,” wrote the researchers.

Traditional Tibetan medicine has been practiced for thousands of years. It classifies mild cognitive impairment as a form of amnesia called Jie Xie Syndrome caused by disturbances in “Long” (circulation, energy, and thoughts).

“Tibetan medicine addresses age-related diseases by preventing aging and tonifying Yang [generally a negative, expansive biological force] to regulate ‘Long’ disorders and restore the body’s balance,” wrote the researchers.

T. chebula is from the dried fruit of a deciduous tree in the Combretaceae family. It is native to parts of China, Malaysia, Myanmar, and India.

The herb is usually combined with others to treat various conditions like asthma, bronchitis, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, skin issues, and digestive disorders. It works by improving resistance to infections and boosting immunity.

In 2011 and 2020, two separate studies found that patients with mild cognitive impairment were more likely to have depression than those with normal cognitive function.

In 2021, research showed that a T. chebula ethanol extract had antidepressant-like and anxiolytic-like effects in mice.

It also reduced levels of monoamine oxidase, which is an enzyme that’s linked to psychiatric disorders such as depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The new study evaluated T. chebula’s 171 chemical components and considered their use in treatment for mild cognitive impairment.

The researchers believe that T. chebula’s antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and hypoglycemic properties will help minimize mild cognitive impairment symptoms.

“The neuroprotective effects of T. chebula originate from its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It shields neurons from oxidative stress and neurotoxicity, reduces neuronal inflammation, and supports synaptic plasticity while enhancing cerebral blood flow.”

“Moreover, T. chebula appears beneficial for sleep…although additional research is needed to fully understand its mechanisms in improving sleep quality.”

Overall, T. chebula shows promise in treating mild cognitive impairment, which would improve the quality of human life. We’ll see what the future holds for Tibetan medicine!

The review was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology.