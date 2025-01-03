Our Thoughts Are Significantly Slower Than Our Wi-Fi Connections

When you’re engaged in witty banter over after-work drinks or complex debates with relatives at the dinner table, it might be easy to assume that the human brain is quick-thinking.

However, a new study conducted by researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) suggests that, in comparison to modern technology, we’re not as fast at processing information as we may believe.

For example, consider the average Wi-Fi connection in the United States. It boasts download speeds of over 260 million bits per second. Yet, humans think at only 10 bits per second, according to the latest research.

The research team analyzed scientific studies on human speed-related abilities and used techniques from information theory to estimate how quickly the brain processes information in certain scenarios.

Skilled typists, for instance, can type at a rate of 120 words per minute. Even so, their rapid finger movements equate to processing just 10 bits of information per second.

Similarly, advanced video gamers are known for their rapid decision-making and swift reactions. Regardless, they still process data at a maximum of 10 bits per second.

“It’s a bit of a counterweight to the endless hyperbole about how incredibly complex and powerful the human brain is. If you actually try to put numbers to it, we are incredibly slow,” said Markus Meister, the study’s co-author.

The team questioned if the speed of human thought is limited by our physical capabilities. To test this, they studied blind speedcubing, a challenge where participants first examine a Rubik’s cube to plan their solution and then solve it blindfolded.

This activity emphasizes mental processing over physical movement, especially during the planning phase. Despite that, the brain processes information at just under 12 bits per second during this task.

At the same time, our environment delivers much more data, well beyond 10 bits per second, and our senses can handle it.

In fact, every second, our sensory systems can take in around 10 billion bits of data, and one eye alone can process 1.6 billion bits. But when it comes to conscious thought, the brain slows things down significantly.

Due to our slow thinking speed, we actually discard most of the information we take in, focusing on merely a tiny portion of it.

According to Meister, processing 10 bits per second is “an extremely low number.” He called it a “paradox” and wondered how our brains filtered through so much information.

One theory says that our brains evolved to match the slower pace of life in the past. After all, processing 10 bits of information per second was sufficient for our ancestors to navigate their environments and survive.

Early on, brains likely developed to handle simple tasks, focusing on one thought path. This level of mental speed was well-suited to the gradual changes of the natural world, but amidst the fast-paced digital age, the rapid flow of information far exceeds what our physiological systems were designed to handle.

It’s worth noting that this study focuses only on conscious tasks and doesn’t account for the constant, behind-the-scenes cognitive processes our brains handle.

Seemingly straightforward activities like walking or even standing still involve significant mental effort that wasn’t factored in. If that information were included, the researcher’s speed calculation would result in a much higher bit rate.

A second limitation when comparing the human brain to computers and smart devices is the brain’s lack of skill in parallel processing. Humans excel at focusing on one thought at a time rather than managing several simultaneously.

We aren’t effective multitaskers, even though it feels like switching between tasks helps us accomplish more. In reality, we’re not performing tasks simultaneously but rapidly jumping between them, which often diminishes focus. This constant toggling usually hurts both our efficiency and overall performance in spite of our efforts to maximize productivity.

Now, in the grand scheme of things, thinking speed isn’t always the most important factor. Previous research indicates that slowing down how we process information can actually improve retention.

Handwriting is a great example of this. It takes longer than typing, yet may engage the brain more deeply. It’s been found that writing by hand helps young children learn the alphabet more effectively and helps adults better understand and remember new ideas during lectures compared to those who type their notes.

Against the backdrop of a whizzing technological world, the study’s results may serve as a reminder that there’s still value in embracing a slower, steadier approach to life.

To read the study’s complete findings, which have since been published in Neuron, visit the link here.