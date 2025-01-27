Your Favorite Pajamas Might Be Incredibly Flammable

At least nine recall notices were made on products that did not follow the standard for children’s nightwear last year, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). All of these items posed a fire hazard but did not contain the necessary labeling for it.

The latest of the recalls was a glow-in-the-dark jumper sold on the online marketplace Temu. It caused severe burn injuries to an 8-year-old girl from Queensland. The incident highlighted significant gaps in safety standards.

In order to meet legal requirements, brands will slap warning labels on their products, but they continue producing and selling highly flammable textiles.

That means it’s up to shoppers to be responsible for any hazards despite the fact they may not fully understand the implications of the warnings.

Highly flammable textiles are more common than you think. Textiles are lightweight materials that catch fire easily.

Wool is the only naturally flame-resistant fiber, in addition to silk, mohair, alpaca, and cashmere. They are slow to ignite and turn into ash when burned.

Synthetic materials will melt when burned and can stick to the skin, causing severe injuries that are hard to treat. In 2023, polyester made up more than 57 percent of global fiber production.

The most flammable of all synthetics is acrylic. Acrylic fibers are often used to make jumpers that resemble wool but are much less expensive.

There is a flame-resistant fiber called modacrylic, which is not to be confused with acrylic fibers. Modacrylic was actually developed to combat the flammability issues that acrylic poses.

A fabric’s flammability is also affected by its fibers, yarns, structure, and finishes. Knitted, tightly woven fabrics are slower to burn than lightweight or fuzzy fabrics. Fabrics may also be treated with flame-retardant finishes.

The fabrics with the highest fire risk are cozy, fuzzy fleeces, faux furs, and flannels composed of cotton, polyester, acrylic, and other synthetic materials. These types of products are popular and affordable.

In 2019, Australian rules for labeling fiber content went downhill. Now, products only need care instructions. Most brands continue to list the fiber content to meet American and European standards, but it’s no longer a legal requirement in Australia.

Currently, safety rules are mainly focused on protecting children’s sleepwear and some daily clothing. However, children aren’t the only group that runs the risk of coming into contact with flammable clothing.

Women, older people, and individuals who tend to wear loose-fitting garments that can catch fire more easily are at risk, too.

In Australia, many costume pieces, like capes, wings, and tutus, are excluded from children’s product safety rules, even though they are highly flammable due to their loose-fitting designs and materials.

Australia needs stricter regulation for textiles and clothing products to protect consumers from danger. In the meantime, consumers must take extra precautions: do not let children wear fuzzy, fleecy clothing items around an open flame or as sleepwear, do not cook while wearing a fuzzy robe, and refrain from buying items with a fire warning label.

