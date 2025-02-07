7 Million People Are Killed Prematurely Due To Polluted Air Every Year, And Here’s What You Can Do To Protect Yourself From Pollutants

Most of us like to step outside for a breath of fresh air, but unfortunately, our air is often not as clean and pure as we think it is. Air quality varies from place to place, and it’s different every day.

But at some point, about 99 percent of the global population has been exposed to air that has failed to meet the strict standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is estimated that seven million people per year are killed prematurely due to polluted air.

For those living in the smoggiest cities in the world, like New Delhi, Bangladesh, Bangkok, and Jakarta, it might seem like there is no escape from bad air.

However, there are certain measures people can take to protect themselves from breathing in pollutants. The first is understanding that the air isn’t just polluted when it’s smoggy. Even when the skies are clear and blue, that does not always mean the air is clean.

Air pollutants typically come from the burning of fuels for electricity and transportation, trees or crops for agricultural purposes, or wildfires.

The most dangerous pollutant that people can breathe in is particulate matter. These tiny particles can make their way into human lungs. They are mostly created by burning fuels.

According to the WHO, coarser particles are associated with agriculture, mining, roadways, or the wind blowing around eroded dust.

Other harmful pollutants include gases like nitrogen dioxide or sulfur dioxide, which are also produced from burning fuels.

Per the Health Effects Institute, air pollution is the second-largest risk factor for early death worldwide. The first is high blood pressure.

Short-term exposure can cause asthma attacks and increase the risk of strokes and heart attacks, particularly for the elderly or people with medical problems.

Long-term exposure can result in the development of major heart and lung issues that can lead to death. A recent analysis has found that over 500 million children in East Asia and Pacific countries breathe unhealthy air.

The pollution is linked to the deaths of 100 children under the age of five every day. It can stunt the growth of children, harm their lungs, and negatively impact their cognitive abilities.

When air quality is poor, it is best to limit exposure by staying inside if possible or wearing a mask. Indoor air pollution can also be an issue. It is usually caused by common household activities like cooking or burning an incense stick.

Air purifiers help minimize indoor air pollution, but they can only do so much. Additionally, they are too expensive for many people in developing countries to obtain.

They work by pulling air from a room, filtering out pollutants, and pushing it back out. They are most effective when used in small spaces or when people are nearby.

