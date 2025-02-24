A Metal Detectorist Discovered An Engraved Lover’s Ring In England, And It Was Made Between 1650 And 1750

In 2023, a metal detectorist discovered an engraved gold ring near Lancashire’s Whittington Hall in northern England. The artifact is currently on display at the Lancaster City Museum.

Whittington Hall is a grand country house that was built by architect George Webster in the early 1830s for Thomas Greene, a British member of Parliament. It was constructed on the site of an older home. Whittington’s fireplace is said to date back to about 1500.

The house sits on five acres and features a large garden and elaborately decorated rooms. It was added to England’s National Heritage List in 1967, making it a protected site.

“Whittington, which was once the head of a medieval lordship, is underrepresented in the museum collections, so the museums are very pleased to have been able to acquire this ring,” said Nick Wilkinson, the Lancaster City Councilor.

An unnamed metal detectorist had been searching the grounds of Whittington when he found a golden posy ring that was made between 1650 and 1750.

The inscription on the inside bore the words, “Present my affection.” On the outside, the slightly misshapen ring was engraved with a decorative design.

Posy rings, or lover’s rings, are named for their poetic, romantic inscriptions that were usually carved inside the band. Historically, they were given by either partner at any stage in a romantic relationship.

According to the Lancaster City Council, no one knows who the ring belonged to or how it ended up near Whittington Hall.

In England, any treasure that is uncovered must legally be reported and turned over to the government, which can then sell it to museums.

The reward for unearthing a historical artifact is split between the treasure finder and the owner of the land it was found on.

However, Whittington Hall’s current owner, Lord Reay, chose to waive his half of the proceeds in the spirit of love and generosity.

The posy ring was transported to the Lancaster City Museum, where it went on display on February 14. Although the identities of the ring’s original owners remain unknown, it stands as a testament to a romance that is more than 300 years old.

Humanity certainly has a fondness for love stories.

“The museum collections preserve our heritage, helping us to understand who we are, where we have come from, and what makes this area special,” Wilkinson said.

“It is important that they represent the whole of the district, so I am delighted that we can unveil this centuries-old token of love and affection from Whittington on Valentine’s Day.”

Similar rings have been found before. For example, another gold ring was discovered in Essex in 2023. It was from the 15th century and also bore an inscription: “I desire to serve you.”

