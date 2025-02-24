He Dumped His Girlfriend When She Admitted She’s A Single Mom, And Then She Showed Up At His House Crying While Pleading With Him To Meet Her Baby

A month ago, this 29-year-old man began dating a 25-year-old woman named Julia. Their chemistry is excellent, and he’s had a great time getting to learn more about her.

Julia is cool, fun, and the kind of girl he could seriously commit to. A couple of days ago, he got done with a hard day at work, and he said he wanted to take Julia out to dinner at a lovely restaurant he was looking forward to eating at.

He thought it would be a great evening, but then Julia told him she wasn’t free and had to babysit her child.

“At first, I was taken aback. I honestly thought I misheard her. Like, did she just say “kid”? I thought maybe she was talking about a younger sibling or something, but when I asked, she casually confirmed that she has a seven-month-old baby,” he explained.

“Now, I’m not someone who judges single mothers or anything like that, but this was the first time I was hearing about it.”

“We had been seeing each other for a few weeks and I had no idea she had a baby, and she had never mentioned it before. The way she said it so casually made it feel like I was the one who was supposed to just accept it like it was no big deal.”

Had he known that Julia was a mom from the beginning, he never would have gotten involved with her. He was shocked that she failed to mention her child.

Julia added that her mom and dad take care of her baby frequently, but it was major news she was finally sharing with him.

He didn’t really talk to Julia in the days following that conversation. But then she called him up to see when they could go out to the restaurant he was excited to try.

It then registered with him that he had no interest in dating Julia anymore. He replied back to her and said he was not down to be a stepdad, so it made sense to no longer see one another.

“The next morning, I woke up to banging on my door. She was sobbing, telling me she loved me and begging me to meet her kid,” he said.

“She said I’d fall in love with the baby and wouldn’t leave. I told her if I had known about the kid, I wouldn’t have started dating her. She cried harder, and I told her I had to go to work (which was true).”

Later on, when he returned home from work, his neighbors said Julia was still there crying on his doorstep even after he left.

Julia apparently also knocked on some of his neighbor’s doors and said she was his girlfriend. His one single mom neighbor, Georgia, threw him nasty glances and stated he should never have given Julia “hope” if he just planned on dumping her.

He’s having a tough time coming to terms with what just went down. He thinks Julia owed it to him to have been honest about her kid from the get-go, yet she wasn’t.

“I’m starting to feel like I’m being blamed for something that wasn’t my fault,” he continued. “[Am I the jerk] for ending the relationship and not being ready to take on the responsibility of dating a single mom?”

