Hanging Up Wet Laundry In Your House Can Risk Your Health

Since we’re in the middle of winter, there has been no choice but to air-dry our clothes indoors. While hanging up your wet laundry to air-dry might save on energy bills, it can also raise indoor humidity levels, creating the perfect paradise for mold spores.

In poorly ventilated spaces, drying your wet clothing on racks can be a health hazard. When mold grows in your home, it can form black or green patches on the walls that give off an unpleasant, musty smell.

These patches should not be ignored. Exposure to mold over long periods of time can lead to serious health problems.

Mold is a broad term for a group of fungi that release tiny particles known as spores. Fungi produce spores when the environment is favorable for their growth, typically in cool temperatures and areas with high humidity.

That’s why mold tends to appear in bathrooms because there is more water for fungal spores to settle.

There are many different species of mold. The most common ones that show up in homes are penicillium and aspergillus.

We likely breathe in a small amount of spores from these fungi every day, but our immune systems are great at detecting fungal spores and eliminating them.

Immune cells called macrophages are located in the air spaces of the lungs, and they get rid of anything harmful that you might inhale, such as fungal spores.

However, many people with damaged or compromised immune systems are unable to remove fungal spores. In these cases, they can develop dangerous fungal lung infections, or any underlying health conditions may worsen.

Molds like aspergillus cause infections in patients with limited immune function, asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic pulmonary disease.

Aspergillus infections are treated with anti-fungal drugs called azoles, which are highly effective in preventing fungal cells from forming properly.

But there have been increasing rates of resistance to azoles. This is concerning because we only have so many anti-fungal drugs available to treat mold infections. When resistance develops, it can drastically reduce the treatment options.

Resistance can develop in people who have taken azoles for a long period of time, although recent research has suggested that resistance is developing mostly in the environment.

So, it may already be too late for the anti-fungal drugs to be effective by the time a person is diagnosed with an aspergillus infection.

Drug resistance in environmental fungi has been linked to the use of anti-fungal drugs in farming. Crops are greatly affected by fungal infections, so they need lots of protection from them.

In addition, climate change could be contributing to drug resistance. Exposure to high temperatures helps molds develop resistance to anti-fungal drugs that are often prescribed to patients.

As you can see, it is very important to keep your home free of mold. Make sure your home has good ventilation and reduce dampness by using a dehumidifier.

