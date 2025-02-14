Her Boyfriend Freaked Out On Her For Buying Him NBA All-Star Tickets For Valentine’s Day, So She’s Crying At Work Right Now

According to Axios, this year’s NBA All-Star ticket prices are averaging about $3,989, and you’d be hard-pressed to find one under $1,200.

That’s certainly a pretty penny, and this 27-year-old woman decided to buy her 30-year-old boyfriend tickets to the game for Valentine’s Day, yet she got them for a steal.

Her boyfriend absolutely loves the NBA, so she knew the tickets would make the perfect present to show him how much he means to her.

“I thought it would be nice for us to go this weekend since they haven’t had an All-Star Game in 20 years in the Bay Area,” she explained.

“But his reaction and response [were] so hurtful: Cursed at me, saying I do too much, that I’m annoying, that l’m embarrassing him, and that he does not want to go.”

“We did discuss it beforehand and I asked him if he would be interested. He seemed excited, called it a “once in a lifetime experience,” especially if his favorite players retire, and that he would love to attend regardless of where we sit, and I was happy to buy them.”

She and her boyfriend grew up poor, but they both make amazing money now, and they each take home $200,000 a year.

They’ve had to work hard to get to where they are, and she has enough money in the bank to be able to pay for those tickets without worrying.

She couldn’t believe why her boyfriend blew up at her when she presented him with the tickets. He snapped that he never wanted to go with her to the game.

She asked him why he was being such a jerk, and he continued to say that he already made plans to have a pizza night at their house with his friends and said she’s obnoxious for “doing the most.”

You would think he would have been grateful!

“He is also saying that I came up with his idea on my own and that I decided for us, I’m wasting money, and that I make poor decisions,” she continued.

She’s at work crying right now since she’s so upset about her boyfriend’s reaction to her thoughtful gesture.

“Obviously, we can’t read his mind as to what’s behind this behavior, but [what the heck]??” she wondered.

“Does it seem like I’m emasculating him or being inconsiderate?”

