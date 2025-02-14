She Burst Into Tears When Her Husband Gave Her Discount Flowers For Valentine’s Day, And Ice Cream, Which She Doesn’t Like

PinkCoffee Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Nobody wants to be let down on Valentine’s Day, of all days, but that’s exactly what happened when this 31-year-old woman’s husband presented her with the gifts he bought her.

She wants to make it clear that she is in love with her husband, and he’s a wonderful provider, as well as the breadwinner.

He’s also been extra helpful ever since she found out that she’s pregnant. She recently stopped drinking coffee due to her pregnancy and has since taken up matcha.

Every Friday morning, she goes out to get matcha for herself, then comes home and gets to work (she and her husband work remotely). Luckily, where they live has two different Starbucks located under a mile from their home.

In preparation for Valentine’s Day, she made a special trip to the grocery store in order to make something special for her husband.

“Yesterday, I went out and bought all the ingredients to make his favorite dinner and dessert. I asked him beforehand to make sure I got what he would like to eat, just in case,” she explained.

“I probably spent around 70 dollars on ingredients and also got him his favorite crackers and chocolate.

Before bed last night I mentioned how I haven’t been sleeping well and was excited to get my Friday morning matcha from Starbucks.”

Earlier today, when she got up, she noticed their car was gone, and she excitedly thought that her husband had generously gone out to grab her favorite drink for her.

When he arrived back home, he yelled out, “Surprise!” and then presented her with four yellow-colored flowers that had a sale sticker on them.

He also passed her a tiny ice cream container, but she dislikes ice cream and sugar as well. She forced a smile, said thank you, and gave her husband a kiss.

She felt so sad and disappointed, especially since the grocery store he had popped out to literally has a Starbucks in the front of it, so it would have been easy for her husband to have picked up a matcha for her.

“I went and clocked in and just started crying. I KNOW I Should be grateful he even thought of me, but what he did just seemed like it was out of obligation rather than thinking about what I liked/what would make me happy,” she added.

“I feel so ungrateful but also incredibly let down. I would have been ecstatic with just a matcha because that would’ve shown he was thinking about what would make me happy.”

“Now I don’t even have my Friday morning matcha because he took the car at the time I usually go get one. Is it worth even bringing up?”

She would hate to come across as entitled or spoiled, so she’s thinking it might be best to pretend that she likes what he did.

Do you think she should say something to her husband?

