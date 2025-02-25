How Butterfly Wings Could Help With Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnosis

Doug Schnurr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Butterflies possess intricate wing structures that have inspired many technological innovations. For instance, the blue Morpho butterfly is now being studied by researchers at the University of California San Diego in the hopes of revolutionizing cancer diagnosis.

The Morpho butterfly’s shimmering blue hue is not due to pigments. Instead, it comes from microscopic structures on its wings that manipulate light.

The research team has discovered that these same structures can be used to analyze cancer biopsy samples without chemical staining or expensive equipment, making it a faster and simpler approach than current methods.

“It was really surprising to see how well nature had already designed a solution via the Morpho butterfly wing and its natural micro- and nanostructures,” said Lisa Poulikakos, a senior author of the study and a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the university.

“We can apply this technique using standard optical microscopes that clinics already have. And it’s more objective and quantitative than what is currently available.”

Fibrosis, the excessive buildup of fibrous connective tissue, is a key feature of many diseases, including heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. Analyzing the amount of fibrous tissue in a tumor biopsy can help determine the cancer’s stage.

The team discovered that viewing a biopsy sample placed on top of a Morpho butterfly wing with a standard microscope allows them to assess cancer stages without the need for chemical stains and costly imaging machines.

The micro- and nanostructures of Morpho butterfly wings react strongly to polarized light. Collagen fibers, a component of fibrotic tissue, interact with polarized light but weakly.

The butterfly wing amplifies collagen signals from biopsies. This makes it easier to analyze the density and arrangement of collagen fibers.

The researchers developed a mathematical model using Jone’s calculus to link light intensity to collagen fiber characteristics so they could measure fibrosis within the tissue.

The team applied this approach to breast cancer biopsy samples with varying collagen density. Their results were comparable to both traditional staining and high-cost advanced imaging techniques.

“Essentially, we’re trying to expand on these procedures with a stain-free alternative that requires nothing more than a standard optical microscope and a piece of Morpho wing,” said Paula Kirya, a mechanical engineering graduate student at the university.

“In many parts of the world, early cancer screening is a challenge because of resource limitations. If we can provide a simpler and more accessible tool, we can help more patients get diagnosed before their cancers reach aggressive stages.”

The researchers believe their approach is relevant to a wide range of fibrotic diseases, not just breast cancer. Hopefully, this simpler diagnostic tool can be accessible to more regions and improve early cancer detection rates.

The study was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

