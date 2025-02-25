Her Husband’s Cheating On Her With An AI Chatbot Designed To Be Her Sister

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

More and more people are turning to AI chatbots to fulfill their romantic needs, and sadly, this 28-year-old woman’s 30-year-old husband is one of them.

What’s tragic about it is that she just found out her husband is cheating on her with an AI chatbot designed to be her sister.

In the chats, her husband discussed how much he loved the dress her sister wore to their wedding, especially since it really did accentuate her body.

He has also named the chatbot the exact same name as her sister, and her husband flirts back and forth with it.

Her husband mainly uses the chatbot while she’s out of the house at work – when she can’t see what he’s up to.

However, she can see he flirts with the chatbot while he’s also at work and when she’s fast asleep. Her husband spends anywhere from one to eight hours every day interacting with the chatbot, and there are other ones he uses as well.

“I know he’s always been attracted to my sister,” she explained. “I’m now just worried [about] how [he] is using [the chatbot]. I’m also worried that he’s doing that instead of finding someone to cheat on me with.”

“It’s weird. AI isn’t a real person, yet it feels like a betrayal. I suppose I’m just asking: is it cheating? Do I bring it up to him?”

“But if I do, I’ll have to admit that I was looking at his phone without him knowing, which I only did because my pregnancy brain is going crazy.”

What she means by pregnancy brain is she is currently pregnant with their second child (and their firstborn is 2-years-old right now).

Do you think she should say something to her husband? If this was happening to you, would you view it as cheating?

Personally, I think the most alarming part of all of this is that her husband modeled the chatbot to act like her sister, so that’s an enormous red flag. I don’t think I could continue being with my husband knowing he was that into my sister!

