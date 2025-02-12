Your Guide To What To Watch On Netflix For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is finally here, and you know what that means. Half of the people you know are probably gearing up for dinner dates with their partners, while the other half are preparing for a girls’ night or solo evening spent at home.

No matter what boat you fall in, though, you can’t go wrong with an on-theme movie or TV show. Whether you want to cozy up to your significant other or shed some cathartic tears and sip your own bottle of wine, here are our top Netflix recommendations for February 14.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Even if you haven’t read this steamy book penned by D.H. Lawrence in 1928, you have to watch the film adaption of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

Starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, this plot follows Lady Chatterley, a wealthy woman who falls out of love with her husband and pursues an affair with a working-class man at her estate.

Lawrence’s book about this torrid romance was so explicit that it was banned frequently for obscenity during the twentieth century. If you’re searching for a sensual Valentine’s Day movie experience, give this film a shot.

Your Place Or Mine (2023)

Or, for something a bit more humorous, watch “Your Place Or Mine.” This movie stars two actors who are beloved by Millennials: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The pair plays best friends who swap houses for a week and ultimately discover their hidden feelings for each other. If you adore the friends-to-lovers trope and a good old-fashioned rom-com, this film might just be your dream.

13 Going On 30 (2004)

Watching “13 Going On 30,” starring Jennifer Garner, is practically a rite of passage for young women.

But even if you’ve seen this film a million times, it’s sure to spark some nostalgic and sentimental feelings on Valentine’s Day, regardless of whether you’re alone or not.

In this classic rom-com, a 13-year-old girl who’s sick of dealing with the stresses of junior high makes a birthday wish and wakes up as a 30-year-old fashion editor.

Adult life isn’t as easy as she thought it’d be. Yet, in the end, she gets a happily ever after with her childhood best friend.

Someone Great (2019)

Instead of falling in love, “Someone Great” shines a light on the grieving process after losing a relationship.

It centers around a music journalist named Jenny, played by Gina Rodriguez, who’s dumped by her boyfriend of nine years. So, she and her two best friends set out for “one last hurrah” in New York City before she relocates to the West Coast.

Fair warning: this film will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Love On The Spectrum

While movies might be the go-to form of entertainment for the most romantic day of the year, Netflix has given us plenty of on-theme TV shows to enjoy as well.

“Love On The Spectrum” is one of them, giving viewers a look at the lives of people on the autism spectrum as they search for love and navigate the challenges that come with dating and relationships.

This series is heartwarming and enlightening. Plus, it currently has two seasons you can binge.

Bridgerton

Finally, I couldn’t not include “Bridgerton” on this list. It is my all-time favorite romance show, transporting us back to the Regency era in England and following the siblings of the affluent Bridgerton family as they search for love.

This series, which has three seasons thus far, is dramatic, steamy, joyful yet intense, and offers a nuanced depiction of historical fiction. Each season focuses on the love life of a specific Bridgerton sibling, too, allowing you to delve into different relationship dynamics.

In my opinion, “Bridgerton” is the perfect sophisticated yet spicy show to watch with your girlfriends as you kick back and enjoy a Galentine’s Day together.

