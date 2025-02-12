Her Dad’s Engaged To Her High School Bully And Expects Her To Come To Their Wedding

Svetlana Sokolova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in middle school and high school, this 24-year-old girl’s life was an absolute nightmare, thanks to a girl named Sophie, who’s four years older than she is.

Sophie was not simply rude to her on a casual basis – Sophie literally went out of her way to make her as sad and unhappy as could be.

“She spread rumors about me, made fun of my appearance, and turned people against me. I developed severe anxiety, and it took years of therapy to rebuild my confidence,” she explained.

She thought the misery she experienced at the hands of Sophie was far behind her, but then, a year ago, her 51-year-old dad mentioned he was seriously dating a woman he wanted her to get to know.

So, one night, she agreed to have dinner with her dad and his new girlfriend, and she was horrified to see Sophie on her dad’s arm.

Initially, she figured Sophie had no clue who she was, but then Sophie grinned in an uncomfortable way and said it had been a long time since they had last seen one another.

As the evening wore on, her dad wanted to know why she pretty much sat silently through dinner. She told her dad the truth – that Sophie had relentlessly bullied her.

Her dad was taken aback and replied that Sophie never indicated to him that she knew her.

“When he brought it up to her, she texted me a short “Hey, I’m sorry if I was ever mean to you. I was young and stupid.” That was it,” she added.

Svetlana Sokolova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told my dad I wanted nothing to do with her. He said people change and that I should “give her a chance.” I refused, so he stopped bringing her around when I visited. That was fine—until last month when he announced they were engaged.”

“Now, he’s pushing me to come to the wedding, saying I need to “move on” and “not hold a grudge over childhood drama.”

As for Sophie? She’s busy pretending she didn’t wreck her formative years. To her, this is only serving to make the situation even more awful, and she’s disappointed that Sophie’s glossing over the past instead of trying to have a genuine discussion with her.

Her dad is still on her case about letting the past go, but it’s not that easy. Sophie’s cruelty did so much damage to her, and that’s not something you can forget in an instant. It doesn’t matter that she’s been out of high school for a few years – it still hurts what Sophie did.

There are a few of her loved ones on her side, though some are accusing her of acting “petty.” Those family members feel that she needs to make peace with Sophie for her dad.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not wanting to accept Sophie with open arms and treat her like a valued member of their family.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski