Examining The Dark Side Of Influencers, From Promoting Unrealistic Beauty Standards To Potential Privacy Threats

Maridav - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Social media influencers (SMIs) have revolutionized marketing, brand strategies, and even societal norms. But behind the perfect selfies and sponsored posts, influencers might be posing more risks than you think.

From promoting unrealistic beauty standards and harmful health trends to potential privacy threats, the impact of influencers isn’t always positive. Let’s dive into the dark side of social media influencers.

With companies becoming increasingly reliant on social media influencers to promote products and foster consumer trust, influencer marketing is estimated to reach $480 billion by 2027. As their power grows, so do concerns about the consequences of influencer culture.

A Digital Marketing Institute survey conducted in 2024 found that 60 percent of consumers trust influencer recommendations. Almost half of all purchasing decisions were influenced by these endorsements.

A new study by researchers from the University of Portsmouth is examining the negative effects of influencers, placing emphasis on the psychological, social, and security risks, as well as calling for stricter regulation.

“Social media influencers hold immense power over consumer decisions and cultural norms,” said Dr. Georgia Buckle, a research fellow in the School of Accounting, Economics, and Finance at the University of Portsmouth.

“While they provide entertainment, inspiration, and brand engagement, the unchecked influence of some SMIs can lead to serious ethical and psychological consequences. Our study highlights the urgency for both academic and industry stakeholders to address these challenges proactively.”

The trouble is that influencers rely on personal branding and audience engagement instead of professional credentials like traditional celebrities, whose fame stems from music, acting, or sports—industries that require a certain level of training and education to excel in.

“Many SMIs act as opinion leaders or experts within their respective areas, frequently reviewing products and leveraging their authority, expertise, or relationships with followers to influence purchasing decisions,” said Yuksel Ekinci, a professor of marketing and sales at the University of Portsmouth.

Maridav – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Some inspire and entertain; others deceive and upset. The deception and damage, and their impact on consumption, need to be carefully regulated.”

The research organizes the negative aspects of influencer marketing into six main concerns. One of the most pressing issues is the promotion of harmful products.

Influencers often advertise diet pills, detox teas, and alcohol without fully disclosing side effects. This can shape unhealthy consumption habits, especially among younger audiences who may not recognize the associated risks.

Another major issue is spreading false information about health, politics, and social issues, which misleads audiences.

Third, influencers reinforce unrealistic beauty standards through the use of filters and photo-altering technology, contributing to low self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, and harmful beauty practices.

These perfectly curated images lead to the broader problem of comparison culture, where constant exposure to content from influencers fuels anxiety, envy, and negative self-comparison, ultimately diminishing mental health.

In addition, some influencers engage in deceptive consumption practices, such as failing to disclose sponsorships and promoting counterfeit goods and misleading advertisements, which is a breach of consumer trust.

Finally, privacy concerns are a growing threat due to influencers’ extensive data collection and sharing. It is a security risk for both influencers and their followers.

Overall, the research has highlighted the need for ethical marketing practices, stricter regulation of influencer content, and a healthier digital space.

The study was published in Psychology and Marketing.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan