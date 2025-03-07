7 Signs Of A Bridezilla

shchus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, Brides Turn Into Nightmares

Ivan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Weddings are supposed to be magical, but sometimes, the bride’s dream turns into everyone else’s nightmare. Chances are, a wedding beast has been unleashed if bridesmaids are juggling diva demands and dealing with full-blown meltdowns.

Sometimes, a bridezilla doesn’t realize just how bad their behavior is. She might be oblivious to the fact that her bridesmaids are on the verge of rebellion or that she even made the florist cry.

Here Are 7 Signs That Point To A Bridezilla

shchus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you find yourself exhibiting signs of a bridezilla, it’s time to take a step back and breathe. Here are seven telltale signs that point to a bride-to-be refusing to have any way but her own.

1. Taking Advantage of Bridesmaids

Vasil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One of the most obvious signs that you’re a bridezilla is the way you treat your bridal party. Instead of hiring staff to help you prepare for your wedding, you make your bridesmaids plan the wedding and cook meals that should’ve been catered.

In addition, if you refuse to budge on expensive bridesmaid dresses, leaving your bridal party with no choice but to break the bank for an outfit they’ll only wear once, you are probably a bridezilla.

2. Freaking Out Over Minor Details

prostooleh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Many brides will just go with the flow if some small part of their plan doesn’t go right. Sure, they may be upset, but they won’t completely fly off the handle.

A bridezilla will freak out over minor details, panicking and screaming over an empty seat she now has to get rid of or a flower arrangement that is slightly off-center.

3. Insulting People When Demands Aren’t Met

sorin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Another sign that a bride has turned into a monster is berating and insulting people when demands aren’t met. Planning a wedding is very stressful, but that doesn’t give you the right to take it out on people and treat them like they’re less than human.

Talking down to others makes the situation even worse, and you can’t get away with it just because you’re the bride. It’s important to think before you speak so that you don’t say things you’ll regret or find yourself without friends later.

4. People Pulling Out Of The Wedding

shchus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If people are pulling out of your wedding at a rapid rate, this means they most likely can no longer deal with you. Usually, people are thrilled to be part of a wedding, so if you’re blowing up at them, they obviously won’t want to participate.

Now, if the professionals you hired have decided to quit, you have definitely entered bridezilla territory. They are used to seeing bridezillas and are paid to help with the wedding, so if they don’t even want to do their jobs, you must be a special type of awful.

5. Forcing Diets On Others

Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You’ve crossed the line if you’ve forced your friends to follow your orders of staying on a strict diet so that they can look the way you want in pictures. A bride has no authority to control what others eat and drink.

6. Shaming Guests’ Gifts

fotofrol – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s normal to feel a little disappointed when receiving subpar wedding gifts, but that’s no reason to lash out. Most people on the guest list will give something out of the kindness of their hearts. Only a bridezilla will let go of her manners and shame a gift.

7. Groom Changes His Mind

andrey – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

The most telling sign you’re a bridezilla is if the wedding gets called off because the groom has changed his mind about marrying you. The groom may no longer want to say “I do” after witnessing the horrors of countless tantrums and verbal beatdowns.

Of course, your wedding should be the way you want it, but not at the expense of others. Be kind and respectful to those who are helping to make your dream come true.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan