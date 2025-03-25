He Called Out His Wife’s Affair During Their Anniversary Dinner, And She Feels Humiliated

rh2010 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

If you found out your partner was cheating on you and you had the opportunity to call them out in front of an audience for their infidelity, would you take it?

This 35-year-old man and his wife, who is a year younger than he is, recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, which is a big milestone.

He organized an upscale dinner with their family members and best friends all in attendance. The night was wonderful, but then he saw that his wife was being strange while on her phone.

He took a quick peek at what she was doing, and he spotted a text from a name he did not recognize, saying, “Good night, babe,” to his wife.

Uh, oh. If some stranger is calling your spouse “babe” and it’s not you, that’s a sign of trouble.

His wife then took her phone and put it down on top of her coat, which was hanging on the back of her chair. He got up from the table and headed for the bathroom.

On his way, he grabbed his wife’s phone without her realizing it. He then took her phone with him to see who she was texting.

“Turns out she’s been having an affair with “Mark,” a coworker. Explicit texts, plans to meet up, even complaints about me,” he explained.

“I was furious. Instead of confronting her privately, I stood up, tapped my glass, and said, “I just want to thank everyone for coming to celebrate our love.”

rh2010 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“And a special thanks to Mark for keeping my wife entertained when I’m not around.” Then I walked out.”

Since then, his wife has been sobbing while insisting he embarrassed her in front of all of their guests. Not everyone is on his wife’s side.

Some of their friends feel his wife got what she earned. Others believe he shouldn’t have aired their dirty laundry out like that.

Do you think he went overboard with calling his wife out about her affair at their anniversary dinner?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski