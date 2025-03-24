He Urinated In Office Water Bottles And Infected Female Employees With STDs

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Lucio Catarino Diaz used to work as a janitor in a Houston medical office. While employed there, he urinated in office water bottles and coolers, infecting employees with incurable STDs.

Back in August of 2022, one of the women employed by the medical office realized that the water she was drinking from the water cooler located in the office tasted off.

This woman later recounted to authorities that she brought her own personal water bottles to the office after that.

The woman would fill up her water bottle in the morning at the office, and then when she went home for the day, she left her water bottle out on her desk.

When her personal water bottle started to smell funny, she chucked it in the garbage – that’s how disgusting the water tasted.

Several weeks after this woman first grew suspicious of the water cooler in the office, she figured out what was going on.

Her female coworker was making her coffee when she pointed out that the water cooler’s water didn’t taste right, so she passed her water bottle to her coworker to use instead.

Her coworker then saw the water inside of her water bottle wasn’t clear, it was yellow. The woman smelled her water bottle and knew it was pee.

This woman and her coworker approached one of the doctors at the medical office to fill them in on the situation, and this doctor performed a urinalysis test.

According to a complaint, the water in her water bottle tested positive for urine. Since the office lacked security cameras, the woman went out and bought a hidden camera that she attached underneath her desk.

She then caught Lucio Catarino Diaz on September 30th sticking his private parts into her water bottle before putting the lid back on and placing the bottle on her desk.

The following evening, Lucio did the same thing, and it was caught on camera yet again, so she called the police and handed over her water bottle.

This woman had an STD panel done on herself, and she tested positive for Herpes simplex virus type 1, which she says she never had until Lucio started urinating in her water bottle. When Lucio was later tested, he had Herpes simplex virus type 1.

This woman is not the only woman Lucio infected, as there are more women from the office who have come forward.

The District Attorney’s office deemed Lucio’s urine a “deadly weapon,” since Herpes simplex virus type 1 can result in “bodily injury that creates a substantial risk of death.”

There is no cure for Herpes simplex virus type 1, so once you have it, it’s with your for the remainder of your life.

Lucio ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

He was sentenced to six years behind bars.

