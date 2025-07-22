She Disappeared From Her Grandma’s House After Sneaking Out One Night To See Her Twin Sister And Getting Into A Car With Two Men

Facebook - pictured above is Deanna Merryfield

In 1990, Deanna Merryfield disappeared from her grandmother’s home in Killeen, Texas, when she was 13 years old.

She has been gone for 35 years, but her family is still searching for answers. At the time, the police considered her to be a runaway, so her case was not really investigated.

Deanna was the second of four daughters. She loved going on bike rides and exploring the creek near her home.

She is described as bright, sweet, and outgoing by her youngest sister, Melissa. In the summer of 1989, their mother, Laurel, was hospitalized for complications related to alcohol addiction.

Soon, Deanna and her fraternal twin sister, Rebecca, told their grandmother that their stepfather, Roy, had been abusing them.

Roy was sentenced to 10 years of probation. After the trial, the sisters were separated, as they all went to live with different family members.

Deanna moved into their grandmother’s house. She began acting out and sneaking out of the house at night. On the night of July 21, 1990, Deanna and her grandmother stayed up late watching movies together.

After her grandmother went to bed, she snuck out to see Rebecca, who was living at a trailer park with their uncle.

Deanna arrived at around 3:30 a.m. She was with two men in a brown or bronze-colored four-door car. The sisters spoke briefly before their uncle woke up and told Deanna to go home. That was the last time anyone saw her.

The next day, she was reported missing. Her youngest sister, Melissa, was just 11 years old at the time. Deanna’s case was closed three years later, reopened, and then closed again two years after it was reopened. In 2007, Melissa reached out to the Killeen Police Department and convinced them to reopen the case.

Deanna’s DNA has been entered into national databases, and age progression pictures have been produced since then. Melissa is not convinced that Deanna ran away and believes there was foul play involved.

She does not think that Deanna is still alive, but she wants to find out what happened to her sister. Now, she is doing everything she can to draw attention to her case on social media, podcasts, and interviews.

If you have any information about Deanna Merryfield, you can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678.

Her loved ones created a Facebook page you can visit here.

