Judy Garland Charmed Audiences, But Behind The Scenes, Her Life And Death Were Marked With Tragedies

Before her untimely death, Judy Garland was one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Over the course of her three-decade career, she dazzled as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, charmed audiences, and became a movie legend. However, she battled with substance abuse and depression throughout her life.

By the end of her life, she was practically bankrupt. Ultimately, she died of an accidental barbiturate overdose on June 22, 1969, in the bathroom of her home in London. She was just 47 years old.

Judy Garland was born as Frances Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to a family of entertainers. Her mother, Ethel Gumm, was the first to give her pills so she could be more peppy and energetic onstage.

She was only 10 years old at the time. This marked the start of the actress’s lifelong struggle with substance addiction.

When she signed on with the studio of MGM in 1935, Garland was given amphetamines to liven up her performances for the camera. MGM also encouraged her to smoke cigarettes and take pills to suppress her appetite.

They put her on a strict diet of black coffee and chicken noodle soup to maintain her figure. Standing at just four feet and 11.5 inches tall, she struggled to appear as thin as the other girls. Even if she was underweight, she could still look heavy or out of proportion onscreen.

Garland starred in several successful movies as an adolescent girl, but she began experiencing nervous breakdowns by the time she reached her 20s. According to her third husband, Sid Luft, she allegedly tried to take her own life at least 20 times.

Her career was at its peak in the 1940s and 1950s, especially with her popular remake of A Star is Born. Sadly, her addictions and personal problems overtook her, leading to her demise.

By the late 1960s, Garland’s health and finances were declining. MGM terminated her contract after 15 years at the studio.

She returned to doing shows in London to support herself and her children and to pay back her debts. She hoped to recreate the success she had had back in the early 1950s when she did a concert series.

However, these shows were often marked with erratic performances. Garland struggled to get through signature songs and required drugs to function properly. She was met with hostile audiences who were angry with her for being hours late.

Garland’s final performance took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, in late March of 1969. In June that same year, she died of an overdose just 12 days after her 47th birthday.

Her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, whom she married just months before her death, broke down the bathroom door in their London flat and found her body slumped over the toilet.

The grief from Judy Garland’s death was felt all over the world. She was a glamorous figure who died tragically, but her talent will never be forgotten.

