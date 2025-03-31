He Impulsively Divorced His Wife, And He’s Determined To Win Her Back, Even Though She Has A New Man

oneinchpunch - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man quite impulsively divorced his wife, and he now knows he made a terrible choice in doing that. His divorce was ego-driven, and he honestly says it was the worst decision he’s ever made in life, but back then, it made sense to him.

He felt as if what he did for his now ex-wife was never good enough. Don’t get him wrong, he did what she asked of him, but he believed she constantly felt he fell short of her expectations.

In some ways, that wasn’t reality and he truly didn’t give all things his all, but he couldn’t see it at the time. Adding to that perceived stress, his wife spent money like crazy, and he did speak to her about it before finally checking out of their marriage.

Nine months ago, their divorce was finalized, and his ex-wife has a new man who lives four hours away in another state.

Prior to him being in his ex-wife’s life, she dated this guy for a year, and he knows they never fought about a single thing.

He and his ex-wife have a three-year-old son together, and he is ready to do anything and everything to win her back and fix their family. He realized a couple of months ago that he messed up big time, throwing his marriage away.

“I don’t expect anybody to feel sorry for me, but I feel defeated. Does the long distance and having a child together work in my favor?” he wondered.

“Or is it beyond gone due to their history? I’m killing myself figuratively over this. I just want my person back. I told her I’m still in love with her and I want my family back. She said it’s not an absolute “no”, but I’d have to make significant, consistent, and sustained changes before it’s even an option.”

“I really hate myself right now. I’ve cried so much. She literally gave me a journal to write my thoughts down yesterday with a note saying she’s praying I find peace and she is sorry it “ended this way.” Is that the nail in the coffin?”

“I wrote 11 pages of “our story” in the journal today, and I plan to give her the journal when it’s completed so she can read it to show her I’ve worked my [backside] off to achieve all the things I needed to work on so I have a chance of getting my family back.”

He just hopes it’s not too late to prove to her that he can be the man she always wanted him to be.

What advice do you have for him?

