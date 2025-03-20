Our Universe Could Be Stuck Inside A Black Hole Within A Larger Universe

quickshooting - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Since its launch, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has reported a number of revolutionary finds, but its latest discovery has blown the minds of astronomers.

In the summer of 2022, the telescope began observing the cosmos and found that most of deep space, and the early galaxies observed so far, are rotating in the same direction. Around two-thirds of galaxies spin clockwise, while the remaining third rotates counter-clockwise.

Scientists would expect to find 50 percent of galaxies rotating one way and the other 50 percent rotating the opposite way, but the new research suggests that there is a preferred direction for galactic rotation.

A team of researchers studied the images of 263 galaxies that were taken as part of the James Webb Space Telescope Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES).

“It is still not clear what causes this to happen, but there are two primary possible explanations,” said Lior Shamir, the leader of the team and an associate professor of computer science at the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

“One explanation is that the universe was born rotating. That explanation agrees with theories such as black hole cosmology, which postulates that the entire universe is the interior of a black hole. But if the universe was indeed born rotating, it means that the existing theories about the cosmos are incomplete.”

Black hole cosmology, otherwise known as “Schwarzschild cosmology,” suggests that our universe might be the interior of a black hole within a larger universe.

Theoretical physicist Raj Kumar Pathria and mathematician I.J. Good first introduced the idea. It states that the “Schwarzschild radius,” or the “event horizon,” is the horizon of the visible universe.

So, every black hole in our universe could be a doorway to another smaller universe. They can’t be seen by us because they are behind an event horizon, which is a one-way point that traps light and prevents it from escaping. As a result, information can never travel from the interior of a black hole to an outside observer.

When the core of a massive star collapses, a black hole is born. At its heart, there is dense matter exceeding anything in the known universe.

Eventually, the combination of torsion (the twisting and turning of matter) and the spin becomes strong enough to stop the matter from compressing indefinitely.

“The matter instead reaches a state of finite, extremely large density, stops collapsing, undergoes a bounce like a compressed spring, and starts rapidly expanding,” said Nikodem Poplawski, a Polish theoretical physicist from the University of New Haven.

“Extremely strong gravitational forces near this state cause an intense particle production, increasing the mass inside a black hole by many orders of magnitude and strengthening gravitational repulsion that powers the bounce.”

After such a big bounce, there would be a rapid recoil, leading to the Big Bang. Overall, the discovery that galaxies rotate in a preferred direction supports the idea that black holes create new universes.

The study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

