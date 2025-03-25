She Didn’t Let Her Dad’s Girlfriend And Grandkids Use Her Bathroom, And Her Sibling Thinks This Is Only Going To Alienate Their Dad More Now

Five years ago, this 30-year-old woman’s mom sadly passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. In less than a year, her dad found himself a new girlfriend.

She is aware that no two people grieve the same way, but to her and her siblings, it appeared that her dad was moving on way too fast from their mom.

Since her dad has never been on his own, she thought he was lonely and looking for companionship, which is why he was quick to jump into something new.

“He’s genuinely really sweet and a great, supportive dad. Unfortunately, his partner is narcissistic and toxic and is slowly managing to drive a wedge between [my] dad and his kids,” she explained.

Her dad’s girlfriend is so terrible that she will not go anywhere near her, and her siblings feel the same way. They also do not talk to this woman.

Her dad recently texted her while she was at work, and he wanted to know if his girlfriend and her grandkids could stop by her house to use her bathroom.

They were all in the car driving past her place, but she responded to her dad that they were not allowed to drop by.

“I texted back no, explaining that my house is not childproof in any way and is a child-free zone (Dad knew this),” she added.

“I also told him I’m not comfortable with his partner in my space and don’t want her in my house. I can see Dad has read the text, but I get no reply.”

“Next thing I know, I have an alert on my phone that someone is outside my house. I check my front door camera, and there’s Dad with [his] partner and [his] partner’s grandkid about to unlock my front door. I manually override it and lock them out.”

She phoned her dad and said she felt let down that he was being disrespectful to her and her space. She then let him know that she changed the code on her door, so he would not be able to get in.

Her dad insisted they urgently had to use the bathroom, but she just gave him directions to the closest public place and hung up the phone.

She thinks she had every right to lock her dad out, but one of her siblings believes she shouldn’t have done that and should have allowed her dad’s girlfriend and grandkids to use her bathroom.

Her sibling is concerned that what she did will only push their dad further away from them. Her dad has also mentioned he wanted her to have just been helpful in order to keep the peace.

