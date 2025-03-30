She Was Shot One Snowy Night While Sitting In Her Car In A Parking Lot: Who Killed Jody LeCornu?

pictured above is Jody

Jody LeCornu is remembered as a young woman with a heart of gold who always lent a hand to those in need. Her identical twin sister, Jennifer Carrieri, even called her the “strong twin.”

In 1996, Jody was 23 years old, living in Baltimore, Maryland, with her boyfriend and another female roommate, and attending Towson University.

She also worked as a part-time receptionist at the Eastern Savings Bank. But her life was cut short in the early morning hours of March 2, 1996, when she was shot and killed inside her car.

Leading up to her tragic death, Jody had finished a shift at Eastern Savings Bank on March 1 before heading to Mount Washington Tavern that evening. There, she met up with her friends, who noticed she wasn’t acting like herself.

Jody had supposedly gotten into an argument with her boyfriend prior to work that day, and he allegedly told her not to go home that night.

She wound up staying at the bar until closing time at 2:00 a.m., and following last call, a manager asked her to drive home another customer.

She obliged, and after giving the patron a ride to the area of Roland Park, Jody withdrew money at an ATM and stopped at a store known as the Curbe Shoppe Bar to purchase beers.

Jody then left the shop and, by 3:00 a.m., parked her car in the Drumcastle Shopping Center parking lot along York Road. While sitting inside her vehicle, she made some phone calls, and a white BMW pulled into a parking spot nearby.

The driver, an unidentified male, reportedly spoke to Jody for a short time before returning to his BMW. Then, he approached Jody’s car, a Honda, and shot her in the back through the rear passenger window of her car.

Jody attempted to drive away, traveling across the street to the parking lot of York Road Plaza. But after pulling around the lot, her Honda came to a halt as she succumbed to her injury.

Her killer followed her into York Road Plaza, and once Jody’s car stopped, he reached in, put the vehicle in park, and grabbed something from inside.

A witness who’d been making deliveries at a nearby business contacted the police. They watched as the killer reached into Jody’s car before fleeing the scene, heading southbound on York Road. He was described as a Black male with a stocky build wearing a camouflage-style coat and driving a white BMW.

Investigators found Jody dead inside her car, and while they were able to lift fingerprints from both the inside and outside of her vehicle, record checks to identify the suspect turned up negative.

It has now been over 29 years since Jody’s life was taken from her, and her case remains unsolved. However, her twin sister, Jennifer, has never given up the fight for answers.

“The day she died, my life changed forever,” she said.

Jennifer finds it tough to fathom that so much time has passed since her sister’s death. In March 2024, she also claimed that the police had six witnesses and video, in addition to the fingerprints, adding, “It’s hard to believe that it’s not solved.”

She’s put up multiple billboards and created a Facebook page entitled “Justice4Jody” in hopes of raising more awareness and generating tips in Jody’s case. Jennifer also pleaded for those with information to speak up.

“Please come forward,” she stated, “If you know something, even if it’s something you think is not important, just call in and report it. Just do the right thing.”

Anyone with information regarding Jody’s case is urged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department’s Cold Case Squad at (410) 887-3943.

