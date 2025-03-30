She Nannied For A Family Where The Mom Constantly Watched The Cameras To Micromanage Her

In the summer of 2020, TikToker Kera (@keralala1) started her worst nannying position of her entire career. She worked for two doctors who had two children, an infant and a toddler. The first eight months went smoothly. After that, it all went downhill.

The mother worked part-time, so she was home often. But she did not want to disrupt her kids’ routine, so she usually stayed in her room.

However, there were cameras all over the house, and she would watch the cameras, constantly texting Kera and micromanaging her.

For instance, she would text Kera that there were crumbs on the floor from the kids’ snacks, even while the kids were actively eating.

At the time, Kera was living with her grandparents during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She made the mistake of mentioning to the doctors that her grandparents were going out. They freaked out and requested that Kera live with them to reduce her exposure to the virus.

When she moved in, she worked 40 to 50 hours a week and never had time to herself. She also was not allowed to go out because the parents were worried about exposure.

She worked for them for 15 months until she finally quit in April 2021. Kera had developed extreme insomnia and only slept 14 hours in 10 days. Eventually, her sleep started to improve, but it still wasn’t great.

She decided that she wanted to make some changes to her weight loss journey and started on a liquid diet after consulting with her own doctor.

Being on a liquid diet caused her to need to use the bathroom more frequently, but it was not hindering her ability to do her job.

She made sure the kids were in a safe space before going to the bathroom. Of course, the mother thought differently and sent her a condescending text message after observing her from the cameras.

She wrote: “So Kera, you can’t be in the bathroom this often when you’re taking care of 2 young kids. You might need to figure something out with your diet, like fasting during the day or eating small amounts of food. Going to the bathroom every 30 minutes is disruptive and frankly dangerous.”

After receiving the text, Kera decided that she was quitting the job once and for all.

