Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her Right After His Mom Ruined Their Gender Reveal Party, So She Rejected His Proposal

At the end of May, this 27-year-old woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jack, will be welcoming their baby into the world.

Their parents are actually thrilled about their pregnancy, however, Jack’s parents questioned them about when they will be getting married.

She and Jack never wanted to get married due to the baby, and they have only been dating for the last ten months.

She and Jack did have a baby shower and a gender reveal, though. They had her sister make an ice cream cake to let them know the gender of their baby.

“The party happened two days ago, and before I say anything, I want to tell you that Jack has always been a mama’s boy, and that his mom is one of THOSE moms,” she explained.

So, about the gender reveal cake, she put it inside the fridge in the garage with a note on it that said not to touch it.

Jack has some sneaky little cousins, and she knew they wouldn’t miss an opportunity to dig into the cake before it was time to do the gender reveal.

At her party, she was unwrapping presents, and she heard squealing coming from her kitchen. Jack’s mom then came flying out of the kitchen with a piece of the ice cream cake. She was shouting the baby’s gender (a girl) and ran up to give Jack a hug.

“I was a little confused, so I got up to look in the kitchen, where our ice cream cake had been messily cut into,” she added.

“The cake was pink, and everyone was silent. I was not happy. I sat down, feeling rageful. I told everyone that it was lovely for them to come, but that they had to leave because the party was ending. My Jack’s mom looked confused by everyone leaving.”

“She asked where everyone was going, and I said that the party was over. She tried to justify it by telling me some bull about how it wasn’t ruined and that we still needed to celebrate. Jack saw my face and told her that she had to go or else, “The hormone monster was gonna come out.”

But then Jack tried to defend what his mom did by saying people learn the gender of their babies in ways that aren’t so “romantic.”

She had no idea what Jack was going on about, so she began to question him, but then he dropped down onto one knee.

Jack whipped out an engagement ring, and before he could even ask her to marry him, she told him off with some choice words before walking away.

She knows that was the rudest way she could have rejected Jack’s proposal, but to be honest, the fact that he justified his mom ruining their gender reveal before referring to her as a “hormone monster” set her off.

Many of Jack’s family members have been saying she’s mean for rejecting Jack’s proposal. She’s left wondering if they’re right.

