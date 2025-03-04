Some Young Adults Think AI Partners Can Replace Romance In The Real World

Yakobchuk Olena - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

So far, it is unclear exactly how artificial intelligence (AI) will affect our lives, but it’s looking like it’s on track to change society. Whether that’s for better or worse is still up in the air.

The most active users of generative artificial intelligence are Gen Z and millennials. Many of them are turning to AI for companionship. Some of these young adults are even ready to trade real-life relationships for AI partners.

According to a new survey conducted by the Institute for Family Studies/YouGov, one in four young adults believe that AI has the potential to replace traditional romance. The survey included 2,000 American adults under the age of 40.

It also found that one percent of young Americans claim to already have an AI friend, 10 percent were open to an AI friendship, and seven percent were open to the idea of a romantic relationship with AI.

In addition, the survey asked young Americans how they felt about the changes that AI technology may bring to society. Their responses were divided.

About 55 percent of young adults saw AI technology as something that posed a threat or was a cause for concern, while 45 percent considered it to be exciting or intriguing.

Young adults with lower incomes and less education were more likely to fear AI’s impact on society than those with higher incomes and more education. At the same time, the former group was more open to a romance with AI.

When questioned about their feelings toward having an AI friend designed to provide emotional support and mimic human interaction, over half of American young adults said that they were against it for ethical reasons or were simply uncomfortable with it.

One in 10 young adults were open to having AI friends, though, with one percent already having one. Another third of young adults had mixed feelings about becoming friends with AI.

Yakobchuk Olena – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Further analysis revealed that men were more open to AI friendships than women (13 percent vs nine percent). The amount of time young adults spend online also seems to influence their willingness to befriend AI.

Those who spend an average of more than six hours online per day are significantly more likely to be open to AI friendships.

Gen Z adults without a romantic partner have a greater likelihood of being against the idea of AI romance than single millennials. About 75 percent of young adults do not view AI as a replacement for human partners, while 25 percent do.

Overall, the findings suggest that most young adults in America are not quite comfortable with the idea of having an AI friend or romantic partner, but a decent chunk of the population is simply unsure.

This could mark the beginning of profound change, leading to a world where humans connect and bond romantically with machines.

Could this be the future of love?

You can view the study here.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan