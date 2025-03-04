He Got His Ex’s Engagement Canceled, And He Doesn’t Feel Sorry

Natasha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When this guy was back in college, he had a roommate who seemed to be, well, normal. For the first year that he lived with his roommate, he didn’t have any issues.

His roommate paid his rent when it was due, he picked up after himself, and he did not steal any of his food, so it worked out well.

However, then his roommate picked up a “side hustle” dealing an illegal substance. He stayed out of that and figured his roommate was still being a good person for him to live with, so he didn’t say anything.

“Then came my ex. We started dating freshman year, and for a while, everything seemed perfect—until I found out she’d been cheating on me with him for months,” he explained.

“I saw the messages, confronted her, and got hit with the classic “It just happened” excuse. Yeah, sure. Just happened to repeatedly sneak around with my roommate behind my back. Real accidental.”

As soon as he and his ex-girlfriend split up, she moved right in with his roommate. Two years after that, his roommate proposed to his ex.

He wanted his revenge, and it was taking far too long for karma to catch up with these two, so he took matters into his own hands.

He knew just what to do – he anonymously tipped off his ex’s parents about who exactly she was about to tie the knot with.

“Her parents? Super traditional, super wealthy, old-money type who live in some giant mansion outside of Chicago,” he added.

“The kind of people who would absolutely lose their minds if they found out their future son-in-law was a…dealer. And he was still dealing—actively. He had dropped out of college but kept selling to fund his lifestyle, working a part-time job just to afford the product he flipped. He was even still selling to some of our mutual friends.”

“So, I sent them an anonymous postcard. Nothing dramatic, just a friendly little heads-up about his side business. Dropped it in the mail and went about my day.”

Several weeks after he sent that postcard out, he learned that his ex’s engagement was canceled. Her parents apparently lost it when they found out about his roommate.

His ex’s mom and dad had no clue what his roommate was doing on the side, so when they figured out the truth, they were less than happy about their lovely daughter spending the rest of her life with this guy.

He does not regret what he did, and there isn’t a sorry bone in his body.

“The best part? Every single engagement post, every cringey couple picture, every “can’t wait to marry my best friend” caption—gone,” he continued.

“Her Instagram? Wiped. His Facebook? Scrubbed. Even mutual friends took down any mention of it, like the whole thing never happened.”



What do you think of that?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

