She Claimed A Man Knocked Her Out And Kidnapped Her Baby: Over 42 Years Later, Shannon Patrick Ketron Remains Missing

Mumemories - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In 1982, Ann Ketron, a 21-year-old mother from Buffalo, Oklahoma, was traveling with her 7-month-old son, Shannon Patrick Ketron, when a man allegedly knocked her unconscious and kidnapped her baby. The man’s identity and Shannon’s whereabouts remain a mystery more than 42 years later.

It was June 17, 1982, when Ann and her son began driving from Buffalo to Cordell, Oklahoma, in her vehicle, a silver 1878 Pontiac. Then, they pulled off U.S. Highway 183 and stopped on a dirt road so Ann could reportedly retrieve something.

While parked, a man driving a late-model green GMC truck pulled up next to them and asked if Ann was okay. She told the man that she didn’t need any help, at which point he remarked that Ann looked like his ex-wife.

Afterward, the man allegedly knocked Ann unconscious, and when she eventually woke up, she realized that her son Shannon, along with a green duffel bag filled with baby supplies, was gone.

Less than a week later, on June 23, 1982, The Oklahoman reported on a description of the man, whom Ann drew a sketch of to aid the investigation.

She told Washita County Sheriff’s Deputy Leslie Parks that he was white with a dark complexion, five feet ten, and weighed approximately 175 pounds. He also had short brown hair and was wearing blue slacks and a blue pullover shirt.

The police questioned farmers from the area, but they weren’t able to provide any information about the alleged abduction.

Ann also underwent a polygraph examination, the results of which have never been shared due to reasons of “confidentiality,” said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) spokesman Paul Renfro at the time.

Ann’s husband and Shannon’s father, Dustin Ketron, had been serving a one-year prison sentence for second-degree burglary at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center when the incident occurred.

Over four decades have passed since Shannon vanished, and while he’s believed to have been abducted, the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown.

His alleged kidnapper has never been identified, Ann has since died, and the investigation into his case has gone cold.

Shannon had blonde hair and blue eyes, and if he were alive today, he would be 43 years old. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washita County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 832-2334.

