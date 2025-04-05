Her Half-Siblings Are Struggling Financially, But She’s Not Sharing Her Inheritance With Them

Not that long ago, this 28-year-old woman inherited a big chunk of change from her grandma, whom she was close to when she was little.

Following her mom and dad’s breakup, her grandma stepped in to pretty much raise her. In her older years, she was the only grandchild her grandma had who came to visit her regularly.

When her grandma fell ill, she helped care for her, and then when her grandma passed away, she dealt with arrangements for her funeral.

“She always said she wanted to leave something behind to help me build a good life, and she did exactly that,” she explained.

She has two half-siblings from her dad’s second wife: a 25-year-old sister and a 31-year-old brother. She did not grow up alongside her half-siblings, as their mom disliked her and didn’t want her in the picture.

Her dad followed suit and wasn’t a part of her life growing up. Her grandparents and her mom pretty much were her parents.

Her half-siblings didn’t care about her grandma. They never visited or called, even when her grandma’s health was declining. One time, her half-sister confessed she thought their grandma was super boring.

“When my grandma passed, it turned out she left everything to me. Her house, savings, jewelry…all of it,” she added.

“My dad was shocked and clearly upset. He assumed she’d split things more fairly among all the grandchildren. But my half-siblings never really had a relationship with her.”

Several months ago, her half-brother lost his job, and he has two young kids to support. Her half-sister is short on cash, as she’s attempting to go back to college.

A week ago, her stepmom and dad called her up to insist that she should share her inheritance with her half-siblings since they’re struggling financially.

They tried to guilt her into it by stating they’re all family and her grandma would hate to witness her half-siblings struggling the way that they are.

“But I’m torn. I feel bad for them. I really do. But the money was left to me for a reason. My grandma made that choice, knowing exactly what she was doing,” she continued.

“I’ve worked hard to support myself my whole life. I put myself through college and was always there for her when no one else was.”

“Why should I give up something she clearly meant for me, just because my dad’s other kids are going through a hard time now?”

Her mom is siding with her and wants her to do what she feels is best. Many of her friends believe she’s being mean, and her dad hardly speaks to her.

Do you think she should share her inheritance?

