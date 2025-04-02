She Was Found Strangled Inside Her Car On Halloween In 1993, And Her Killer Has Never Been Identified

Placer County Sheriff's Office - pictured above is Cherilyn

Cherilyn Hawkley, a fifth-grade teacher and mother of three from Granite Bay, California, was found strangled inside her car on Halloween in 1993. To this day, her killer has never been identified or charged.

The 39-year-old is remembered as a caring mother and beloved teacher. Cherilyn was recently divorced, had just purchased a home in Roseville, and had begun working at Eureka Elementary School. She’d beaten out 500 other applicants for her position and quickly rose to popularity among her students.

“She was a wonderful teacher who had tremendous skills and was warm and friendly. She loved kids,” detailed a school superintendent.

Cherilyn was just as appreciated at home by her own three children. She had two daughters, Heather and Melissa, who were teens, as well as a 10-year-old son, Ryan.

“When I think of mom, I think of butterflies, calligraphy, and art projects. Mom is just super loving and so giving,” recalled Melissa in 2023.

“I love that she read us stories. We would read chapter books. She was super involved in the community and church. Just an amazing woman.”

Yet, October 29, 1993, marked the last time Cherilyn was ever seen alive again. That Friday, she’d reportedly had lunch with a coworker and seemed to be in good spirits. Cherilyn also took her students trick-or-treating in the building, and by 5:30 p.m., she was still at school.

A janitor spotted Cherilyn’s car in the parking lot at that time. Then, when he visited the lot again at 6:00 p.m., he noticed her car was gone.

After Cherilyn didn’t return home, her boyfriend reported her missing, and two days later, on Halloween night, a deputy on patrol discovered her minivan about one mile away from Eureka Elementary School. She was found dead in the backseat, with a rope near her body.

Cherilyn had been strangled, and over 31 years later, her killer has never been brought to justice.

Both her ex-husband and boyfriend were cleared of any involvement, and while authorities interviewed one person of interest, they were “never linked” to Cherilyn’s death.

In a 2023 statement, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that her case was open, and investigators are still searching for leads in order to provide Cherilyn’s family with closure.

“It’s a nerve-wracking feeling to know that whoever did this could still be free and doing who knows what. That’s kind of unsettling,” Heather said.

Why Cherilyn, who seemed “very happy with life,” fell victim to such a heinous crime is a mystery that’s puzzled the police and community members for decades. What’s worse is that, aside from a police sketch of a man who’s never been identified, “nothing has been solved, nothing has been figured out, and no real suspects even,” Heather detailed.

However, there is some hope regarding advancements in DNA technology, which weren’t available at the time Cherilyn was murdered. Forensic evidence found inside the van is reportedly being retested with the new tech.

In the meantime, Cherilyn’s children are still holding out for answers and grappling with how much time has passed.

“Every year, it replays like through your mind, and that’s a lot to handle,” Melissa shared in 2023 on the thirtieth anniversary of her mother’s death.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office also highlighted Cherilyn’s cold case on Facebook ahead of the anniversary, saying, “Cherilyn’s family was interviewed but did not provide any information to identify anyone who would want to harm her. This case remains open, and our detectives continue to search for leads in hopes of bringing closure to her loved ones.”

Anyone with information regarding Cherilyn’s case is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-7853.

