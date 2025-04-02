Her Family Got Kidnapped By The Mafia While On Vacation In Italy

daliu - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Over a year and a half ago, TikToker Stephanie (@wafflesandpancakes14), her sister Christy (@christyasara), and the rest of their family were kidnapped by the Italian mafia. They had taken a trip to the Maldives and then flew out to Sardinia, Italy.

Their dad rented a boat from what was supposed to be a reputable company and was assured that the trip would be safe.

He got the boat from a field surrounded by a fence with a chained gate. The company also recommended that they visit this one area because there were no rocks.

The boat was meant to fit an entire family, but it actually only fit two people, and it was just an inflatable raft. Their dad went back to request a refund or a new boat, but the company refused. The family decided to just go ahead and enjoy their time on vacation anyway.

They set sail and basked in the beautiful scenery. But then, at one point, they reached a rocky area. They couldn’t tell the rocks were there because the water was so murky.

So, they suddenly hit a rock, and the boat started sinking. The family waved frantically and screamed for help. Four boats passed by, but no one stopped to assist them.

Their boat also ran out of gas even though they were told there was enough for them to make the trip both ways. Eventually, a boat with an Italian family stopped and helped them get to a dock.

They also called the company to send someone for assistance because when Stephanie and Christy’s dad had tried to call, he was told that no one was available.

Two men quickly arrived on a bigger boat and immediately started being rude to Stephanie, Christy, and their family.

They ordered the sisters onto the broken boat and the rest of their family onto the bigger boat, which didn’t make sense because they could all fit on the bigger boat.

The family refused to be separated, so they all ended up boarding the bigger boat, which could fit 12 people. The boat driver, who turned out to be a mafia man, made the sisters sit on the far end of the boat and sped through the water recklessly, driving with one hand while discreetly taking photos of them with the other.

Stephanie and Christy were doing everything in their power to hang on and not fall off the boat. Finally, they got dropped off at Costa Smeralda.

The driver handed a stack of 30,000 euros to a woman wearing Versace. She was accompanied by two Russian bodyguards. They chatted for about 10 minutes.

When Stephanie tried to take pictures, the boat driver menacingly told her to stop. The family was then brought back to the fenced-in area where they had parked their car.

Suddenly, the mafia man locked the gate behind them. He dropped some papers in front of their dad and pulled out a gun, demanding that he pay an extra $2,000.

They tried to call the Italian police, but they did not speak English. After paying the $2,000, they were able to get released.

They reported the incident to the U.S. Embassy and were escorted back to their hotel by the cops. According to the videos they had taken, the mafia man had gotten the wrong family.

