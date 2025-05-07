7 Signs Your Partner Is Failing To Take You Seriously

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. It’s tough to face the music when someone you care about doesn’t seem to take you (or your relationship) seriously.

Maybe you’re clinging to the sweet moments, romantic texts, or the sporadic attention they give you just to convince yourself that things are going somewhere.

But liking someone and actually being ready to commit to them are two very different things. And often, the red flags that your partner isn’t truly invested are right in front of you; it’s just easier to explain them away as opposed to confronting what they really mean.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Failing To Take You Seriously

Running from reality doesn’t make it disappear, though. Instead, you’ll just waste more time, energy, and love until potential heartbreak happens down the line.

So, if you’ve been feeling uncertain or sidelined in your own relationship, it’s time to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Here are seven signs that your partner isn’t taking you as seriously as you deserve.

1. They’re Hesitant To Put A Label On Your Relationship

At the beginning of a new romance, avoiding the talk of “labels” can feel normal and maybe even healthy while you’re both figuring out what you want. However, if months have passed and your partner still acts squirmy at the idea of calling you their boyfriend, girlfriend, or flat-out partner, it’s worth raising an eyebrow.

This is especially true if you’ve made it clear that you want a defined relationship, and your partner just keeps dodging the conversation or acting uncomfortable. Such behavior suggests it’s no longer about “taking things slow,” and they’re avoiding commitment altogether.

Of course, everyone moves at their own pace, and that’s okay. But if your pace doesn’t align with your partner, you’re going to be left in limbo. The relationship could quickly become one-sided, too, if you’re hoping for something more, and they want to keep things casual.

2. Your Partner Doesn’t Open Up To You

When someone genuinely cares about you, they won’t just want to get to know you. They’ll want you to know them, too.

That means letting you in emotionally, not just physically. Yet, your partner may keep everything surface-level and refuse to let you learn anything deeper about their life. This is a telltale sign that they don’t view your relationship as something meaningful.

Think about it: anyone who’s serious about you would want to talk about their memories, fears, and goals. They’d open the door to their own world in hopes that, together, you could build something.

On the flip side, if you’re constantly hitting a wall and feel like a stranger in your partner’s life, it indicates they’re not letting you in for a reason.

3. They Never Talk About Any Future Plans

Similarly, a partner who sees a potential future with you will eventually start making space for you in it. That doesn’t mean jumping the gun and asking you to move in or even proposing to you right away. Nonetheless, it does mean involving you in decisions, considering your opinions, and being willing to discuss where things are headed.

Does any mention of future plans, from taking a trip this summer to where you’ll celebrate the holidays, spark awkward silence, vague answers, or even arguments? If so, don’t brush this off.

Someone who consistently avoids talking about the future altogether might already know they don’t intend to stick around.

4. Your Partner Doesn’t Treat You Like A Priority

It’s not fair to feel like you have to fight for space in your partner’s life. Even so, you may be the only person who ever rearranges their schedule, makes sacrifices, or sits around waiting for your partner to “fit you in.”

This isn’t love, it’s convenience, and someone who’s serious about you will show it by being there when it matters, not just when it’s easy or fun.

You don’t deserve to feel like an afterthought in your own relationship, and if you do, chances are that you’re not being taken seriously as a long-term partner.

5. They Keep You At An Arm’s Length In Their Life

As relationships progress, partners are supposed to grow closer, not remain stagnant. So, if you’ve been dating for months (or even years) and still believe you haven’t been let into your partner’s full life, you should question why.

Perhaps you’ve never met their close friends, aren’t included in family gatherings, or get left out of personal milestones. Your partner could avoid merging your lives in other ways, too, like by refusing to participate in any of your hobbies or invite you to join theirs.

Again, someone who keeps their world separate from yours is sending the message that they don’t see you as a permanent part of it.

6. Your Partner Shows No Interest In Bettering Your Relationship

Absolutely no relationship is ever perfect, but it’s the desire to grow together that signals when someone is in it for the long term. Conversely, a partner who doesn’t take you seriously might just brush off issues, avoid tough conversations, or refuse to make any changes when problems pop up.

If your partner cared about your relationship, they’d want to work through any rough patches together to protect the bond you’ve created. So, acting indifferent when you’re upset, uninterested in resolving conflicts, or even content to let the same patterns repeat themselves is a major red flag that they’re not invested.

7. You Have A Gut Feeling They’re Not In It For The Long Haul

Sometimes, deep down, you already know the truth. Admitting it is just terrifying. We all have instincts, and your gut has probably picked up on the distance, the excuses, and the lukewarm effort. You might even feel a little foolish for continuing to hold onto your partner despite it all.

Remember that when someone is serious about you, their actions will reflect it. You won’t be confused or feel the need to question where you stand. So, when your intuition starts sounding off alarm bells, trust it.

If you’re frequently trying to convince yourself that your relationship is real, it might be time to face the fact that it’s not.

