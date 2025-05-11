She Asked To Open Her Marriage After He Husband Admitted He’s No Longer Attracted To Her

This 36-year-old woman has been with her 37-year-old husband for the last twelve years. She put on twenty pounds after giving birth to her first kid, and she’s struggled to drop it since then.

She still fits into the clothes she wore before getting pregnant, but they’re snug. She works from home, so normally, she dresses in an oversized t-shirt and joggers, but she does make an effort with the rest of her appearance.

Admittedly, she does not have a social life, since that’s a decision she made, and she’s honestly thrilled to put her time, energy, and intention into her family instead of friends.

As for her marriage, she’s gone through a lot of highs and lows. Her husband is currently saying he’s depressed, and he spends a lot of his time with his friends or playing games.

He’s hardly around, but she says he’s a good man, as he pays all their bills, pitches in with chores, and is a present dad.

However, she feels like there’s a lot lacking. They’re more like friends at this rate than anything else, and she wants more than that.

“While the bills get paid and we celebrate big occasions…we are very much in the roommate phase and have been there for a while,” she explained.

Not long after having their baby, her husband moved into another bedroom in their home, as he was not happy about her being up all night with their newborn.

Instead of pitching in with their baby, he went out with his friends and allowed her to figure it out all alone. After she went back to her job, he wouldn’t help her out then.

She built up plenty of resentment for her husband amid these difficulties, but she did manage to move on and find it in her heart to forgive him.

Adding to the hardships of her marriage, her husband pointed out that she’s gained weight, which she hardly needed a reminder on.

That’s pretty hypocritical of him, as he’s put on a lot of weight himself, indulges in fast food late at night, and does not live a healthy life. She at least does her best with keeping herself exercising and eating well.

“When my husband told me he wasn’t attracted to me and I dressed like a ‘bum’, it pierced something in me. I was really hurt, but I didn’t show it,” she explained.

“I said he’s more than welcome to open the marriage if he wanted, and he looked like I slapped him. I mean, what do you want me to say??”

“We both went on with our day, and later, when I brought up the conversation and told him I found his comment insensitive, he shrugged and said, ‘What are you talking about?’ acting as if nothing happened.”

“Something really broke in me. I’ve been through [a nightmare] with this marriage, and this was the cherry on the top. I can’t think of walking away because I don’t want my daughter to be separated from her father.”

What advice do you have for her?

