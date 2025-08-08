8 Manifestation Techniques You Can Use To Get What You Want

“What you think, you become. Where attention goes, energy flows.”

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. You’ve probably heard those sayings before. And no, it doesn’t mean that if you think about a three-legged cat long enough, you’ll magically grow an extra limb.

What it’s really getting at is this: your thoughts have way more pull over your reality than you probably give them credit for. Manifestation has had a bad rap for years, written off as something only people with crystals and moon calendars care about.

But you don’t need a cauldron, a coven, or a “witchy aesthetic” to start shaping a life you actually want to live. You just need to know what you want, believe you can get it, and take action over and over again.

Here Are 8 Manifestation Techniques You Can Use To Get What You Want

It’s pretty simple. If you keep telling yourself life is one big disappointment, you’ll find proof of that everywhere you look. But if you start seeing yourself as someone who attracts peace, opportunities, and good things, your brain will look for ways to back that up.

It’s kind of like tuning a radio. Until you hit the right frequency, you won’t hear the music. Your mindset works the same way; your thoughts have to be in tune with the life you’re trying to step into.

And just to be clear, this isn’t magic. It’s not about sitting in your living room and “manifesting” a yacht. You don’t get what you wish for: you get what you believe is possible for you. The following methods are just ways to help that belief take root.

1. Law Of Attraction

This is the one most people have heard of. The idea is simple: feel good, attract good. If you’re not chasing something specific, this is a great place to start.

Instead of obsessing over a luxury bag that’ll wreck your bank account, focus on the version of you who already feels secure and content.

2. Law Of Assumption

This one’s bolder. Act like what you want is already yours. Think, move, and make decisions like you’ve already landed that job, moved to that city, or started that relationship.

3. Scripting

Ever doodled your crush’s last name next to yours or made a list of dream jobs? That’s scripting. Write what you want as if it’s happening now: “I live in my dream apartment.” “I’m in a relationship that feels safe and exciting.”

4. 6-9 Method

Write your affirmation six times in the morning and nine times at night for 21 days straight. It’s repetition with intention, and it can help break old thought patterns.

5. Visualization

Your brain reacts to detailed imagination almost the same way it does to the real thing. Picture your goal in as much detail as you can; what you see, hear, and feel.

6. Meditation

Nothing clears out a mental fog like meditation. Whether through breathwork, guided tracks, or silent stillness, meditation helps you observe all of your thoughts without passing judgment.

7. Gratitude

Practicing gratitude for what you do have will help shift your perspective quickly. Start small first and try to write down one thing you’re grateful for each day.

8. Journaling

Journaling ties it all together. It’s where you can track how far you’ve come, figure out what’s getting in your way, and let your biggest dreams spill onto the page.

