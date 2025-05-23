He Allegedly Posed As A Teen And Enrolled In High School

A 24-year-old man named Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra was arrested for allegedly forging documents, posing as a teenager, and enrolling in a high school in Ohio. According to the Perrysburg school district, he was arrested on May 19 on charges of felony forgery.

In January 2024, Labrador Sierra enrolled in Perrysburg High School with a Venezuelan birth certificate showing that he was 16 years old, born on December 2, 2007.

He claimed to be a homeless migrant who was trafficked into the country. He also received assistance to apply for a visa and was placed with a local family who had hosted exchange students before.

The host family was granted temporary and later permanent guardianship of Labrador Sierra in 2024. They even helped him get an Ohio driver’s license and social security number.

Furthermore, he used forged documents to obtain federal Temporary Protective Status (TPS) from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Labrador Sierra allegedly first reached out to Perrysburg Schools in November 2023. He began at the local high school on January 19, 2024.

He told the school district that he was living in the nearby city of Toledo. On March 21, 2024, Kathy and Brad Melfred took him in.

He posed as a normal 16-year-old student, participating in sports, swimming, and soccer. But on May 14, 2025, a woman named Evelyn Camacho contacted the Melfreds, informing them that he was a 24-year-old man and the father of her child.

She sent them evidence, including photos of a driver’s license and social security card with Labrador Sierra’s name and a birth date of March 27, 2001. She also presented several photos of him posing with herself and a child.

The Melfreds reached out to the school district, which launched an investigation. The district ended up finding photos of Labrador Sierra on social media and shared their findings with the police. It came to light that he was allegedly staying in the U.S. on an expired work visa.

Labrador Sierra denied all the allegations against him when he met with the school district. He was ordered to stay off the school’s campus days before his arrest.

Court records show that he was arraigned on May 20, the day after his arrest. He pled not guilty to a forgery charge, which is a fifth-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000. He may be facing federal charges soon.

