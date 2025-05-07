7 Fluffy Cat Breeds That Are Like Clouds In Feline Form

Have You Been Looking For A Fluffy Cat?

Fluffy cats are beautiful to look at with their long, luxurious coats that make it extra fun to snuggle up with them. There’s nothing more relaxing than sitting on the sofa with a cat in your lap while you run your fingers through their silky hair.

Here Are 7 Fluffy Cat Breeds

But with a great coat comes great responsibility. You will need to groom these cats regularly to keep their fur healthy, so your lint roller will definitely be working in overdrive. Here are seven fluffy cat breeds that are like clouds in feline form.

1. Himalayan

The Himalayan cat is a mix between the Persian and the Siamese. It has a thick, full, glossy double coat that needs daily brushing since its hair is prone to tangling.

The fur is soft to the touch—you can bet you won’t be able to stop stroking it! Some Himalayan cat owners will go to a professional groomer to shave their cats’ bellies short to prevent matting.

2. Birman

The Birman has a lighter-colored body with darker coloration on the head, feet, and tail. This breed is gentle and sweet with a penchant for lounging in laps.

Birman cats have a long, single coat that is easier to keep up with than most other fluffy cats because the fur does not tend to mat.

3. Persian

Persian cats have long, thick coats with an impressive ruff of fur around their necks that resemble a lion’s mane and a dramatic tail that looks like a feather duster.

They are known for having one of the hardest coats to maintain. It is absolutely necessary to brush and comb their hair every day to smooth out tangles and prevent matting.

4. Turkish Angora

The Turkish Angora is relatively rare. It comes from Turkey, where efforts have been made to preserve the breed, which almost disappeared in the early 1900s.

Turkish angoras look very regal and elegant. They have full, trailing tails, a ruff around the neck, and soft coats with a silken sheen.

5. Ragdoll

Ragdolls are fluffy, adorable, and laid-back. They have moderately long double coats that naturally resist matting. To keep their fur in good shape, brush them at least once or twice a week.

They are lovely lap cats and will probably shed all over your black clothes, but a little cat hair is worth all the cuddles in the world.

6. Norwegian Forest Cat

This large fluffball originated in a cold environment, so it has a plush, waterproof double coat to keep it warm and dry.

The Norwegian forest cat is super furry, but its coat is pretty low-maintenance. You can get away with a weekly brushing session.

7. Siberian

Siberians appear to be much bigger than they are because of their triple-layer coats, which were specially adapted to insulate them from the cold of Russia.

During the summer, these cats shed their undercoats, so they are not quite as fluffy. Even with all that hair floating around, many people who are allergic to cats can tolerate Siberians well.

