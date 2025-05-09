This Teen Walked Into The Woods And Vanished Last Year

Maine State Police - pictured above is Stefanie

The search continues for Stefanie Damron, a teen who left her home in New Sweden, Maine, walked into the woods, and vanished on September 24, 2024.

Stefanie, who was just 13 at the time she went missing, is one of six and previously lived with her family in Rusk, Texas.

But years prior to her disappearance, the Damrons relocated to Maine following a “CPS fiasco.” Her parents were reportedly arrested after police officers allegedly found them intoxicated in a McDonald’s, with two of their kids in the car.

In the wake of this incident, Stefanie’s mother, Lisa Marie Damron, was charged with abandoning a child with intent to return. Later, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct and was given a deferred sentence.

Stefanie’s father, Christopher Dale Michael Damron, took to Facebook afterward, saying they’d be “heading to Maine away from these bad memories.” The Damrons ultimately settled in New Sweden, Maine, and led an “off-the-grid” lifestyle.

They resided on a 26-acre property with no running water or indoor plumbing, relying on a generator for their power.

Stefanie, her parents, and her siblings were also joined by a man named Richard, who was a friend of her father’s and acted as a grandfather figure.

In Maine, the Damron children were homeschooled and not involved in any recreational activities. According to a statement made by Lisa and Christopher, their kids were going to be sent to Job Corps, the nation’s largest free program designed to help young adults obtain job qualifications.

Stefanie’s house was located about half a mile into the woods, and she and her siblings were reportedly familiar with the property.

Prior to her disappearance, she’d apparently tried to run away on two different occasions as well, yet she was always located in the woods.

However, September 24, 2024, was different. That day, Stefanie’s parents weren’t at home, as they were out submitting job applications, so Richard had been watching the children.

At one point, she supposedly got into an argument with her sister regarding chores and left home, walking into the surrounding woods. Richard reportedly saw tears in her eyes as she stormed out of the house.

Not long afterward, the Damrons claimed to have heard a vehicle traveling on the road that leads to their house. Yet, they didn’t see it and were unable to determine if it had been a car, motorcycle, or other vehicle.

Stefanie’s mother was informed of her disappearance at about 3:00 p.m., when she began receiving text messages from her eldest daughter.

Lisa learned that they’d tried searching for Stefanie to no avail. Given the teen’s history of running away, Lisa wasn’t immediately worried, but she still reported her daughter missing to the police.

This sparked a now months-long search for Stefanie, who would be 14 years old today. After she vanished, CPS reportedly visited the Damrons and concluded Lisa and Christopher weren’t involved.

So, both state and federal law enforcement officials have continued combing the New Sweden area for any sign of Stefanie.

Most recently, the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with numerous volunteers, conducted a 3-day search from May 2 to May 4.

“The timing of the searches reflects improved weather conditions and coordination of available resources. The public should expect to see a large law enforcement presence in several areas, including searches on foot, by vehicle, and with the use of drones,” Maine State Police said ahead of the search.

Despite these efforts, Stefanie still hasn’t been found. Back in December, a vigil was held by community members to raise awareness about her case. That same month, the FBI also announced a $15,000 reward for information that leads to her safe recovery or the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for her disappearance.

Stefanie is five feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has green eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans, and black Harley-Davidson hiking boots.

Anyone with information regarding Stefanie’s case is urged to contact the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1(800) 924-2261 or (207) 532-5400.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek