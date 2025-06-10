She Told Her Mom Her Dad’s Her Favorite Parent Since She Made Her New Husband The Only Priority In Life

armada1985 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 23-year-old girl was only five when her parents got divorced, and it was traumatic for her. Two years after the split, her mom got remarried to Dan, her stepdad.

Dan has a daughter named Delilah, who is a year younger than she is. While Delilah and Dan are fine, she never formed a bond with either of them.

“They just don’t feel like family, and I’ve always wished my parents had stayed together,” she explained. “As a kid, I always got Thanksgivings with Dad and Christmas with Mom.”

“My dad burned the Turkey the first year we had Thanksgiving together, and we went and got Chinese food. Ever since then, we’ve always had Chinese food for the holidays. I love the holidays with my dad because it’s just me and him spending time together.”

After her mom and dad got divorced, her dad refused to date around. He made it clear to her that she’s the most important thing in his life, so he will wait until she’s married to try to find love again.

Her dad invests a ton of time in his career aside from her, so that keeps him busy. Her boyfriend teases her that her dad is literally Charlie from “Twilight,” and she couldn’t agree more.

But after her mom married Dan, she felt like she instantly became the least important thing in her mom’s life, as her mom put Dan on a pedestal.

Also, she stopped getting private time to hang out with her mom exclusively after her mom had her second wedding.

Now that she’s an adult, she chooses to spend all holidays with her dad, who would be all alone if she didn’t do that.

armada1985 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Not that long ago, her mom brought up Thanksgiving and asked that she spend it with her this year. Her mom mentioned she feels as if she’s closer to her dad, and that’s true.

“I told her I’m closer to Dad because he’s always placed me first, which she never has,” she added. “She was upset and said she had a right to move on and find love, and be happy.”

“I told her she’s right, she did have that right, but Dad didn’t feel the same way, and that’s why I have a better relationship with him. I told her I never got to just see my mom, it always had to be her and Dan and Delilah.”

“She chose to make them her family, and I never had a choice in the matter, and never felt like my feelings mattered.”

That’s not the only thing rubbing her mom the wrong way: her mom brought up that they don’t have any photos together on social media, which their loved ones have remarked on.

The problem is she sees her mom a handful of times a year, while she spends at least one day a week with her dad. So, of course, her social media profiles are full of pictures of her with her dad.

Do you think she was wrong to call her mom out for making Dan a greater priority than her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski