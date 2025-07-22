She Got Pregnant At 15 By A Guy She Met On Snapchat

When TikToker Katelynn (@k4telynncamp) was around 11 or 12 years old, she met the guy who would become her boyfriend on Snapchat’s Quick Add feature.

It was 2020, and at that time, a lot of people were adding random individuals to their friend lists. Kids were bored, trapped in their homes, and chronically online.

They started texting, but of course, their relationship was nothing serious since she was a pre-teen. Soon enough, they decided to sneak out and meet up.

By “sneaking out,” she meant going through her front door and sitting on the curb outside of her house in the middle of the night.

That was how they met in person, and they did this a few times. Then, he started coming over to her house and actually hanging out inside, doing whatever 12-year-olds did.

They went through all the classic phases of young love. They ended up breaking up for a while, getting back together, and repeating the same pattern all over again.

They officially got back together during her freshman year of high school and his sophomore year of high school. This time, it stuck.

They were together for a total of three years ago and were off and on for five years. When she got pregnant, they had been together for about two and a half years.

Katelynn looks back at the whole thing with a mix of nostalgia and disbelief. Her story took more twists and turns than the average childhood romance, and it’s deeply Gen Alpha.

Who knew that a relationship could be built off Snapchat, of all platforms?

In the comments section, many TikTok users were shocked and clutched their childhoods close to their hearts after hearing about Katelynn’s life.

“I was still collecting Monster High dolls when I was 11…didn’t have Snapchat at 11,” commented one user.

“My daughter is about to turn 14. She has no Snapchat. She literally was making snails race last week that she found. She loves Spider-Man and Legos,” shared another.

“I didn’t even have my first kiss until I was 17, and that was in the women’s section of JCPenney’s,” added someone else.

