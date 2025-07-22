He Rescued His Son From A Man Who Tried To Kidnap Him In A Park One Night

fotoduets - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

No parent ever wants to get that call. The kind where your child is breathless, terrified, and saying someone is chasing them.

He didn’t think. He just moved. One minute he was at home, the next he was speeding toward the park, heart racing, trying to keep his voice steady while his son remained on the line.

He didn’t know who this man was or what he wanted. He just knew he had to get there before something awful happened. And when he did, everything changed.

A few evenings ago, this man’s 11-year-old son was playing in an elementary school park with his friends, who are 14 and 10.

The park is located close to their apartment, and his son was just trying to have fun with his friends. It was approximately 9 p.m. and not yet dark outside when his son called him, panicking.

“He told me that a man was chasing them, jumping fences, physically trying to catch them. The fear in his voice was unmistakable,” he explained.

“As a parent, nothing prepares you for that kind of call. I didn’t hesitate, I grabbed my keys, jumped into my SUV, and sped around the corner to where they were. I stayed on the phone with my son, trying to reassure him while hearing the chaos unfold in the background.”

“As I arrived on the school road, I saw the man actively pursuing the kids through the field. I did what any protective parent would do: I drove toward him, not hitting him directly, but getting close enough to stop the chase.”

He leaped out of his car and approached the man, who was obviously drunk and shocked that he was standing in his way.

He essentially told the guy off, so the man finally began running in the opposite direction and away from the kids.

His son and his friends were so scared that they were trembling. Being chased like that made them all fear for their lives.

He’s thankful that nothing happened to the kids, but if he hadn’t been there, he doesn’t want to think about what could have gone down.

He’s going to file a police report and see if there’s something else that can be done about the man, and in the meantime, he’s issuing a warning to parents to keep an eye on their kids.

“This kind of behavior, especially in a public space meant for children, is completely unacceptable,” he continued.

“I’m incredibly proud of the kids for running and calling for help, and thankful I got there in time. Let’s look out for one another, stay informed, and make sure our local parks remain safe places for everyone.”

How scary is that?

You can read the original post below.

