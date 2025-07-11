She Told Her Husband She’s Happy His Mom Died Before Getting To Meet Their Baby, Since The Woman Was A Witch

Grief gets complicated when the person everyone is mourning never treated you with kindness. She stood by her husband when he lost his mother, even though that woman made her feel unwelcome, unseen, and unworthy for years.

But with a baby on her hip, no sleep, and emotions unraveling in the quiet hours of new motherhood, she finally said the thing she wasn’t supposed to say.

And now she’s questioning whether speaking her truth makes her ruthless, or just honest in a way no one else is brave enough to be.

There’s no way around it: she was not a fan of her husband’s mom in the least. Her mother-in-law was a complete and utter nightmare.

“Like, lifetime movie villain level. She called me a gold digger for marrying her precious son (he’s [an] accountant, not Elon Musk), ‘forgot’ to invite me to family holidays for three years, and once mailed him a framed photo of his ex with a note saying ‘the one who got away,'” she explained.

“When we announced our pregnancy, she said, ‘I’ll believe it’s his when I see the DNA test.’ She died suddenly last year. Car accident.”

“I didn’t cry. My husband was wrecked, obviously, and I held him through it, but inside? Relief. Deep, ugly relief.”

She and her husband welcomed their little girl into the world four months ago, and yesterday evening, her husband had a bit too much to drink.

He started crying and mentioned he wished his mom could have held their daughter just one time. She cracked, and she’s not sure if it’s from how deprived of sleep she is with a newborn or the pain she’s encountering through naturally feeding her.

She honestly told her husband she was happy his mom never got to meet their daughter, as the woman would have made their child feel awful, since that’s how his mom treated her.

Her husband felt silent, but then he called her heartless and went to sleep on the couch.

“Part of me knows I crossed a line. But another part? Stands by it. She was cruel, and death doesn’t erase that,” she continued.

“He’s grieving a mom who wasn’t real, the version he wished she was. Meanwhile, I’m over here with stretch marks and a baby who finally sleeps, just… not sorry.”

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for what she said to her husband.

What do you think?

