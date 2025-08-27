His First-Grade Student Was Bleeding From Her Mouth, And She Was More Concerned About Her Brand Identity Than Anything Else

School has been in session for one full week, and elementary school teacher Greg (@gregisms) already has some stories to tell, which he’s sharing on TikTok.

He finds teaching elementary school akin to having front row seats at a comedy club, but the comedians are unaware that they’re even performing.

A few days ago, one of his first graders walked up to him covered in blood. She told him that her tooth was bleeding. Sure enough, one of her teeth was hanging by a thread.

Greg immediately sent her to the nurse’s office. Five minutes later, she came back to the classroom with her tooth still dangling in her mouth, but at least she was all cleaned up.

She pulled Greg aside and asked him in a very serious manner if she would still sound as beautiful once she lost her tooth.

He told her that she might sound a little different, but a new tooth would grow in soon, and she would be back to her old self in no time.

She gasped and pointed out that it could take months for her tooth to grow back. On one of her favorite TV shows, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, one of her favorite characters lost a tooth, and she sounded super weird.

Greg found it hilarious that a six-year-old girl bleeding from her mouth was more concerned about her “brand identity” than anything else.

Other TikTok users chimed in with funny stories about elementary school students and their antics in the comments section.

“One of my 3rd graders bought an orange folder because they couldn’t find the suggested red. Told the class to get red folders out. Child tells boy that’s orange, not red. He says, we listen and we don’t judge (with all appropriate sass and finger wags!)” commented one user.

“My kindergartner decided she liked all the other kids’ gym shoes, so she absconded with six pairs of shoes that weren’t hers. It was her first day,” stated another.

“When I student taught in first grade, a girl asked me what a yeast infection was. I asked why she wanted to know, and she told me, ‘Those girls said they won’t play with me because I’m a yeast infection.’ People think kindergartners are wild. It gets worse,” wrote a third.

